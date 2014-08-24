Hull hold spirited Stoke

Stoke rescued a point against 10 men Hull after James Chester got sent off early on. Goals by Nikica Jelavic and Ryan Shawcross ensured that both teams ended up sharing the spoils.

Stoke had a man advantage for 75 minutes after a sloppy pass from Jake Livermore allowed Marko Arnautovic to get past Chester who took him down and as the last man was sent off by referee Jonathan Moss.

Even with the man down Hull still managed to dominate large parts of the first half and chances for Tom Ince and Ahmed Elmohamady came close to breaking the deadlock. Steven Nzonzi had his header blocked by Curtis Davies after looking certain to score in what was Stoke’s best chance to break the deadlock in the first half. Hull’s solidarity and counter attacking allowed Tom Huddlestone to break forward and when his shot was saved by Asmir Begovic, but Nikica Jelavic bundled in the rebound.

With Stoke looking for the equaliser Mark Hughes brought on Peter Crouch, Bojan Krckic and Charlie Adam in the search for an equaliser. Crouch was creating problems for Hull’s defence and the long balls in the box Ryan Shawcross bundled the ball in. Only after the goal line technology system had ruled the ball crossed the line after some confusion.