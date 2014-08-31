Aston Villa 2-1 Hull: Villa make it two wins in three with victory over Steve Bruce's Hull

Aston Villa came away with the 3 points and remain undefeated from the opening 3 games of the season after beating a poor Hull 2-1. Goals from Andreas Weinman and Gabby Agbonglahor gave the midlands side the win before Nikica Jelavic scored a goal midway through the second half.

Both sides started relatively brightly as they tried to establish what their opponents were trying to do. After a short period of dominance for Villa Nikica Jelavic’s poor touch allowed Delph to run with the ball before slotting in Agbonglahor to give the home side an early lead. Hull then had a clear penalty turned away as Aly Cissokho handled within the box but referee Mark Clattenburg waved away the protests.

Despite Hull’s shout, Villa never looked like relenting in their attack in the first half. Hull’s defence looked incredibly shaky and a poor pass from Hull Debutant Michael Dawson allowed Kieran Richardson to slot in Weinman to put Villa 2-0 up and beyond Hull’s reach. Several chances followed with Agbonlahor coming close to making it 3-0 before the break

In the second half Villa pulled off the gas a little and Hull’s changes allowed them back in to the game. Penalty box pinball from a Hull costless-kick resulted in Nikica Jelavic pulling one back for the Tigers with 15 minutes to go. Sadly for Steve Bruce’s men it was too little too late and even with chances for McShane, Livermore and Aluko Villa held on to a well-deserved 3 points.

VAVEL Ratings