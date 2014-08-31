Spurs 0-3 Liverpool: Rodgers' men take all 3 points at the Lane

Rodgers' men recovered from their humbling defeat at the hands of Manchester City on Monday night, with a comprehensive 3-0 win over the in form Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool may have laboured in their opening two games, narrowly defeating Southampton at Anfield and losing poorly away at the Etihad, but today's performance will give fans hope that last season's heroics can be recreated.

Before kick off all the talk was of Mario Balotelli. Liverpool reverted to the diamond formation which proved so fruitful for the Reds last season – seven wins out of eight games – while Spurs lined up in the same 4231 formation which had seen them win both Premier League games this season. Lamela, played on the right wing in an inside forward role was the main point of creativity for Spurs from the off, but failed to make the impact he made vs. QPR last weekend.

Quickly, Liverpool took control of the game and attacked with searing pace, as Raheem Sterling proved a nuisance on the left. Early in the game, Balotelli was presented with a brilliant opportunity to open his Liverpool account, however his header was easily saved my Lloris.

Liverpool wouldn’t have to wait long to score the opening goal of the game though. Sturridge, positioned on the left wing, won the ball back smartly and played the ball through to Henderson just inside the penalty area. His subsequent cross was met by Raheem Sterling, who coolly tapped the ball into the net.

The onslaught continued with Sturridge shooting narrowly wide just minutes after Liverpool took the lead. Spurs created very little of their own in the first half, despite Liverpool’s new look defence struggling to gel.

One mix up between both centre halves gifted Chadli a fine one on one chance on the stroke of half time, but Simon Mignolet was able to palm the wide player's subsequent effort on goal around the post. Liverpool went into half time relatively comfortable, though teething problems at the back were apparent.

In the second half Liverpool came out roaring and it wasn’t long until they were awarded a penalty when Joe Allen was tripped in the box, although the decision seemed slightly harsh. Despite the presence of Mario Balotelli on the field the captain Steven Gerrard stepped up for the Reds and coolly slotted the ball past Lloris to make the score line 2-0.

In the 59th minute the moment of the game occurred, as Liverpool’s new left back Alberto Moreno won the ball just inside his own half and ran the pitch without any Spurs player getting near him. As the Spaniard reached the Spurs box he smashed the ball home into the far right corner passed the hapless Lloris to put the game beyond doubt.

Changes were soon afoot as Dembele and Townsend came on for Spurs while debutante Balotelli and Joe Allen made was for Liverpool new boys Lazar Markovic and Emre Can.

Sterling was agonisingly close to adding to doubling his tally for the game toward the end of the game when he dances his way passed several Spurs players in the box yet could only muster a soft shot which rolled into the hands of Lloris.

In the end Liverpool were far better than Spurs on the day and the 3-0 win makes it 12-0 to Liverpool in the past three meetings between both sides.

VAVEL Ratings