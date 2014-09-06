Arsenal's Arteta and Giroud Set To Be Offered New Contracts

Arsenal Duo Mikel Arteta and French international Giroud look set to be offered contract extensions following the Gunners bringing a host of new signings to the club.

Arteta, named Gunners captain earlier this summer, is in line for a one-year extension, while striker Giroud who registered an impressing 16 goals and 8 assists in the 2013/14 season could see his current contract extended until 2018 according to some reports.

Extending the former would be a smart move, but there has to be some doubts about Giroud's long-term future with Arsenal. The somewhat panic buy of ex-Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck for £16m didn't go down well with fans, especially considering the world class talent that they were linked with all summer.

However, Wenger has long been known for scouting and signing young players and if Danny Welbeck fulfills his potential with the Gunners, with fans already calling him "the next Sturridge" then some question marks may begin to be raised on whether Giroud has any future with Arsenal.