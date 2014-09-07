Ivan Rakitić rejected Manchester City this summer

According to Mundo Deportivo, Ivan Rakitić rejected offers from Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid and Manchester City this summer.

The 26-year-old joined Barcelona in an €18m deal from Sevilla in July, but turned down more financially appealing proposals from elsewhere. The Premier League champions were reportedly willing to offer €32m for the Croat, whilst Real Madrid and rivals Atlético Madrid were both set to part with around €26m.

However, with his heart already set on the Camp Nou, Rakitić turned down those offers in favour of linking up with Lionel Messi and Neymar.