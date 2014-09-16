Liverpool 2-1 Ludogorets: Unconvincing Reds secure late victory

Liverpool needed a stoppage time penalty from captain Steven Gerrard to salvage all three points against a determined Ludogorets side who were certainly no pushovers.

Mario Balotelli finally broke the deadlock for last season's Premier League runners-up in the 81st minute, but Anfield was stunned to silence when substitute attacker Abalo rounded Mignolet and slotted home into an empty net with 90 minutes played.

What began as a night of promise and a newfound sense of optimism with the club back in Europe's elite club competition was to end with fans muttering phrases such as "We were lucky to come away with the win this evening" and "This level of performance cannot be repeated." Indeed, until Rodgers introduced Lucas Leiva and Fabio Borini in the 67th minute, and the Reds switched to a 4-1-2-1-2 diamond formation, the Bulgarians had been somewhat in the ascendency.

Anfield pre-game

Both sides began frenetically, without creating any clear-cut chances, but Liverpool retained the lions share of possession. Alberto Moreno was bombing up and down the Liverpool left wing, no doubt looking for an impact similar to that against Spurs. Mario Balotelli was set up by Adam Lallana but on several occasions, the big Italian's first touch let him down.

Marcelinho of the Bulgarian side was a constant threat, and in the 29th minute, he went down in the Liverpool area after a push from Dejan Lovren. Matej Jug, however, was less than impressed, but replays showed that the tricky midfielder may have had a case. A goalmouth melee that resulted in a Lallana miss soon followed, and with that, half-time was called.

Lallana spurns a chance

Liverpool came out firing in the second half, and in the 52nd minute, Manquillo spurned an excellent opportunity to put the hosts ahead, shooting over after being played in 1 on 1 by Jordan Henderson. It took a further twenty minutes before Borjan was forced into a reaction save to deny Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard from breaking the deadlock. One began to sense that it may not be their night.

Manquillo scoops over

But then, in the 81st minute, sheer ecstasy. After an excellent recovery tackle by Moreno in his own area, he receieved the ball out wide on the left hand side, before delivering a cross towards Balotelli's vicinity. With sheer strength, power, and a lucky bounce, Balotelli held off the defenders before placing a spinning shot into the top right corner, and Anfield erupted.

Balotelli celebrates his strike

But the joy was to be short lived. In the 90th minute, Júnior Caiçara pestered Sterling for the ball well inside his half. With that won, he broke forward and fed Hamza. The substitute turned on his heels and fed Abalo who rounded Mignolet (who was in the middle of nowhere alongside Lovren) and tucked the ball home. Ludogorets looked set to upset the odds and leave Anfield with a historic point.

Abalo celebrates equalising

But there was to be yet another twist in the tale. A simple backpass to goalkeeper Borjan panicked the Ludogorets man, who was pressured by of all people, Javier Manquillo. A quick dispossession and chopping down later, and Gerrard was placing the ball on the spot. Despite contemplating sending centre back Cosmin Moti into goals for the spot kick, Gerrard ended up sending Borjan the wrong way, and recording his sides first three points of their new campaign.

Gerrard celebrates his goal

All in all, Liverpool made a meal of, but eventually earned, the three points they so desperately required on the opening matchday of the 2014/15 campaign, while Ludogorets can be proud of their efforts and come back stronger next matchday.

Brendan Rodgers after the game:

"It was a great night for everyone at the club. To come back in after five years and get the result is great. Credit to the players. To show that character and determination and get a result was magnificent."

Of Balotelli he says: "It was a wonderful finish. We've said to him to be in the box more. He's got such good technique that sometimes he spends too much time outside the box but he's got such great strength when he's in there and it was a world class finish."