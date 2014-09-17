Is Alan Pardew a lost cause?

Saturday saw Newcastle United slump to their fifth Premier League game without a win, propping up England’s first division with just two points to their famous name. The club entered the international break on the back of an entertaining 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace; this following a League Cup win over lowly Gillingham, a scoreless draw with highflying Aston Villa and a humbling defeat to champions Manchester City on the opening day.

The Magpies drew a further blank at Southampton, shipping four goals in the process, as the home side’s new boys hit the ground running after such a disastrous summer. Seen at the ground was a banner displaying the words “Pardew Out” in huge black letters. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a protest from the fans, with a certain “Cockney Mafia Out” bedsheet still fresh in the memory. Is this the beginning of the seemingly inevitable end for Alan Pardew?

The 53-year-old manager is almost halfway through a possible 12-year spell, the Englishman penning an eight-year contract extension when he led his side to a top five finish in 2012. That particular campaign remains the highlight of his tenure in the North East; with Demba Ba, Yohan Cabaye and an in form Pappis Cisse all gracing the starting XI.

Satisfaction feels like a distant memory for the St James’ Park faithful as they had to look their beloved club scrap for survival in the ensuing season before finishing a respectable tenth at the end of last term. Expectations are lofty in that part of the land though, despite their last piece of silverware came way back in 1955.

The ever controversial Mike Ashley let the purse strings loose during this summer’s transfer window. Attacking reinforcements in the form of Remy Cabella and Emmanuel Riviere were brought in from Ligue 1, a league the owner has tapped into in recent times. Attacking midfielder Siem de Jong and Holland’s Daryl Janmaat were also purchased from Ajax and Feyenoord respectively.

All of which are impressive, strong and exciting signings on paper. The former were the ones to look in the French league during 2013-14, Cabella has been courted by Manchester United in the past while Riviere stepped into the shoes of Radamel Falcao when the Colombian was out injured. However, only one member of the quartet has recorded a single goal, that being defender Janmaat.

Alan Pardew has brought plenty of this pressure upon himself. After a strong end to 2013 the Geordies fell apart, losing 14 out of the remaining 20 fixtures towards the back end of last season. A three match stadium ban was dished out to the coach due to a ludicrous headbutt on Hull’s David Myler, only adding to the tensions around the city. This being one of many touchline incidents involving the former Charlton boss, however it was by far the worst.

As a result his reputation and team’s form has failed to recover but they’ll have a chance to put that right in the coming weeks, not meeting any of the previous campaign’s top seven until they visit Spurs in late October.

Meyler and Pardew are likely to be reacquainted as Hull City are next on the agenda. Steve Bruce has been tipped to succeed his fellow countryman in the Newcastle hotseat, the ex-Sunderland boss, though, stated; “It isn’t nice – it’s horrible for him and I find it very, very disrespectful that I’m linked with somebody else’s job when he’s still in a job”

Is Pardew a lost cause? Mike Ashley is not one to bow down to supporter's opinions and has previously stated he has no appetite for sacking the man he hired. The billionaire, who has been linked to the naming rights of Ibrox in the last month, may have his arm twisted if a reported mass protest takes place at the ground this weekend.

Football has always been a results business and with United rock bottom, Alan Pardew is not delivering.