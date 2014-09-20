Gareth Bale on Spurs : "I could come back one day"

Gareth Bale has been the latest player at Real Madrid to comment on possible moves back to former clubs with Portuguese Winger Cristiano Ronaldo speaking of his never-ending love for Manchester United earlier this week.

Bale spoke of his fondness for the north London club to BT Sport.

"Tottenham will always have a place in my heart. I hope the fans still love me even though I've moved on.

I love Spurs fans. You never know, I could come back one day.

I hope they understand that obviously Real Madrid is a massive, massive club and that they respect my decision.

From the moment Madrid put the offer in it was difficult. Tottenham was somewhere I felt so comfortable and so happy."

These comments will surely bring smiles to the faces of Spurs fans everywhere, knowing that the Welsh Winger who netted 42 goals in 146 appearances for Tottenham hasn't forgotten the years he shared with the club.



