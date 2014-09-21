Joe Hart uncertain over Manchester City future

Joe Hart has revealed he is unsure about his future at Manchester City.

The 27-year-old has endured a fluctuant start to the new campaign, but has been preferred over Willy Caballero who Manuel Pellegrini signed to challenge the Englishman this season.

The league champions have recently secured long-term deals with Vincent Kompany, Sergio Agüero, David Silva, Edin Džeko Samir Nasri and Aleksandar Kolarov, but Hart, whose current deal expires next year, has been kept waiting.

"Anything about a new contract is news to me," Hart is quoted as saying in the Daily Mail.

"I've heard nothing. I've got a year, nearly two years, left on my deal. That is all I am aware of."

"I can't moan about it [Caballero signing] and I can't be too happy about it," he added.

(The 27-year-old produced a string of sublime stops in City's most recent fixture against Bayern Munich, but it wasn't enough snatch a point from the German champions)

"It is the situation and if I want to stay at this club it's going to be the reality forever.

"I appreciate it more than anyone that we now have at least two quality players for every single position and the goalkeeping department is no different.

"I'm sure he'll get chances to play games, just as I will, and we've got to get on with it."