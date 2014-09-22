Preview: Liverpool - Middlesbrough - Reds take on 'Boro in Capital One Cup Third Round

After three defeats in their opening five league games, plus a last-gasp opening Champions League win over Ludogorets, Rodgers' side could use some consistency and a morale boost ahead of the Merseyside derby on Saturday.

Forward Rickie Lambert is poised for his first Liverpool start against Middlesbrough after four successive substitute appearances. Reds boss Brendan Rodgers is set to ring the changes with a lunchtime Merseyside derby on Saturday.

Middlesbrough midfielder Dean Whitehead is suspended after his red card in the 4-0 win over Brentford on Saturday, however former Liverpool centre-back Daniel Ayala is available again after a ban.

Some pre game statistics, courtesy of Opta

Raheem Sterling has accepted Liverpool were below the high standards they've set themselves at West Ham on Saturday, but insists they can – and will – cope with the demands of three games a week.

"We can't use playing in the Champions League as an excuse because there are other teams in the Premier League doing exactly the same as us who are winning games," said the forward.

"The games are coming thick and fast but that's what we want - to be competing at the top end of the Premier League and in the Champions League.

"What it means now is that after the second recovery day after a game we're straight back into another game. That's the way it's going to be this season and that's something we need to get used to.

"We've got the likes of Daniel Sturridge and Joe Allen to come back from injury but we should be winning games with the players we've got out on that pitch.

"We need to get back to basics and start winning games again."

Middlesbrough, who sit fifth in the Sky Bet Championship with 15 points from eight games, have a dreadful record at Anfield but they can at least take some solace from the fact they won when they last met Liverpool and also beat this week's opponents in the 1997/98 League Cup semi-finals.

A Xabi Alonso own goal and a Tuncay effort gave the home side victory at The Riverside in the Premier League in February 2009 in a season which saw Liverpool finish second while Middlesbrough were relegated.

But 'Boro boss Aitor Karanka is wary of a Liverpool backlash – in much the same way his former side Real Madrid returned to form at the weekend.

Karanka pointed to Real’s 8-2 win at Deportivo on Saturday as an example of how quality sides can hit back – they, too, had lost their two in La Liga.

"I know they aren’t in a good way but they have a good manager and good players," said Karanka.

"We must go there to win, you can’t go to enjoy the atmosphere. That is dangerous."

"Look at Real Madrid, they were very bad two weeks ago then they score eight goals."

Possible starting lineups:

Liverpool: Jones; Manquillo, Skrtel, Toure, Enrique; Lucas, Henderson; Lallana, Coutinho, Borini; Lambert

Middlesbrough: Konstantopoulos; Fredericks, Omeruo, Gibson, Friend; Reach, Clayton, Leadbitter, Adomah; Bamford; Kike

Prediction

2-1 Liverpool.