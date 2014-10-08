Marek Hamsik linked with a host of Premier League clubs

Despite playing for Napoli for seven years, Marek Hamsik has remained coy on his future in Naples. His agent, Juraj Venglos, hinted that the Slovakian midfielder is not entirely happy and could leave if an attractive proposition presented itself. In fact, when directly asked about his future, Venglos replied: "Future? I prefer not to talk about that."

It is yet to be seen if there are any truth in these comments. Hamsik could very well just be frustrated with Napoli's inconsistent start to the season, which has seen them win just three of their opening six games, along with the uncertainty of Rafael Benitez's future as manager.

Napoli could find themselves in a difficult position. They suffer from growing financial problems that will be exacerbated by failing to reach the Champions League group stages. Therefore, they could be forced to sell their two prized assets: Marek Hamsik and Gonzalo Higuain, who have a combined valuation of £65 million.

However, after winning three consecutive games, Marek Hamsik could yet change his mind. It appears as if Napoli have now turned a corner and are ready to climb the Serie A table without the demands of Champions League football.

Hamsik's comments have put a host of clubs on alert, including Premier League sides Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal. He is an extremely consistent performer who racked up an impressive seven assists and five goals for Napoli in Serie A last season