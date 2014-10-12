Arsenal in Luxembourg 0-4 Spain

Vincente Del Bosque made a number of changes following Spain's shock defeat to Slovakia. David De Gea, Dani Carvajal, Marc Bartra and Paco Alcacer all earned themselves a place in the starting lineup, with Arsenal's Santi Cazorla starting on the bench once again.

Spain started brightly, with Diego Costa and Arsenal target Paco Alcacer both getting early chances, Luxembourg survived the pressure for almost half-an-hour until a sweetly struck volley from David Silva opened the scoring. The goal clearly gave an abundance of confidence to La Roja, so much so that they scored again before half-time. The young Valencia striker, Paco Alcacer, kept up his impressive start to international football by netting his third goal in as many games thanks to some neat work from Carvajal.

Half-time came and Luxembourg abandoned their 5-4-1 system which left Stefano Bensi, the lone striker, isolated and trapped. Manager, Luc Holtz switched to a more common 4-4-2 to provide support for his target man. However, this tactical change left more pockets of space for Spain to operate in. Players such as Iniesta and Koke excelled as they continued to open up Luxembourg's defence, albeit to no avail.

It took until the 69th minute for Spain to get their third and it was none other than Diego Costa. The Chelsea striker had gone on somewhat of a goal draught, failing to score in seven appearances for Spain, but he instinctively found the back of the net after a failed costless kick routine resulted in the ball bobbling up in front of him. With the game wrapped up, Del Bosque gave some of the younger players in the squad a chance to get some game time. One of the substitutes, Rodrigo, set up Juan Bernat with a dazzling run and a beautifully weighted reverse pass. The Bayern Munich fullback beat the offside trap to poke home Spain's fourth and final goal.

Unfortunately, Santi Cazorla was an unused substitute for Spain, along with the former Arsenal captain, Cesc Fabregas. The pair were presumably rested due to their key roles for their clubs in the Premier League.

Former Arsenal transfer target, Pedro, also started on the bench. He replaced David Silva with twenty minutes remaining but had a relatively quiet spell due to Spain slowing the game down and not creating as many opportunities as they previously had been.