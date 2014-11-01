Newcastle United 1-0 Liverpool: Perez condemns Liverpool to fourth League defeat of the season

Newcastle United record their fourth consecutive win, as a solitary goal from Ayoze Perez gives Alan Pardew’s men an impressive victory over Liverpool.



Inside the opening ten minutes, the resurgent home side had their profuse appeals for a penalty kick waved away by Andre Marriner, after Moussa Sissoko went down under the challenge of Joe Allen. However, the replays showed that Marriner’s decision was indeed the correct one, as Allen flicked the ball away from Sissoko just as the ball was fizzed in from the right hand flank.

The remainder of the opening third of the game provided little action for the spectators. Liverpool were largely nullified by their own lethargy going forward. Rodgers’ men’s slow build up play allowed Newcastle Utd to comfortably maintain their defensive shape, and comfortably shrug off any offensive threat.

As the half progressed, due to Liverpool’s lack of offensive threat, the home side began to push forward with more urgency. Cisse almost gave his side the lead in the 35th minute after a corner kick from the right was flapped at by Simon Mignolet in the Liverpool goal. However, the number nine’s scuffed volley at the back post was redirected from its route to goal by Glen Johnson, who was able to head the ball clear of danger on the edge of the goal line.

Moments later, Liverpool had their best chance of the first half, via a Gerrard corner kick. The set piece was met by the unmarked Martin Skrtel, who, at the near post, headed just wide. This proved to by the only chance for the visitors in what was a rather dull first half at St James’ Park.

Liverpool improved at the start of the second half, with Coutinho notably forcing Tim Krul into a sublime save. Gerrard’s curling ball from the right flank into the near post was, somewhat surprisingly, met by the diminutive trequartista, whose header looked set to give the visitors the lead. However, with the ball seemingly destined for the top right hand corner of the net, Krul miraculously stretched out his right hand to palm the ball clear of danger.

The deadlock was finally broken on the 75th minute mark, as Ayoze Perez gave the home side the lead. After some wonderful interplay on the left flank between Sissoko and Cisse, the number nine’s attempted pass through the centre of the penalty area and into the path of Cabella was well read by Moreno. Despite the danger seemingly set to fizzle out, Moreno’s decision to control instead of clear the ball first time proved to be a critical error, as Perez was able to steal in and side foot the ball into the bottom left hand corner of Mignolet’s goal.

As Liverpool pushed forward in search for the equaliser, gaps began to appear at the back, which were duly exploited by the Magpies. Substitute, Remy Cabella, missed a glorious opportunity to extend his side’s lead, when the Frenchman and Perez were able to manipulate a two-on-one situation. The former Montpellier midfielder’s subsequent effort on goal from just inside the penalty area, was well saved by Simon Mignolet, who, despite initially diving the wrong way, was able to flick the ball past the post with his right foot.

The defeat leaves Liverpool in seventh place, nine points behind Chelsea at the top of the table, and in precarious form before they travel to the Santiago Bernabeu to face Real Madrid on Tuesday night. Newcastle United, on the other hand, continue their resurgence. Having won their last four consecutive games, Pardew’s men are now ninth in the league table.

VAVEL Ratings