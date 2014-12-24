Once a victim of castigated mockery, Marouane Fellaini has renovated his Manchester United career

On the 12th August 2014, Marouane Fellaini enters the Old Trafford field with only 14 minutes to play in Louis Van Gaal's first taste of his new surroundings against Valencia in a friendly.

Amid reports the Belgian is close to joining Italian side Napoli, the home faithful are nonplussed. Many still resemble him as an enduring emblem of a managerial reign that requires cessation. Although, a chance beckoned to save his United career.

The rangy figure replaces new signing Ander Herrera, most plausibly for his last time in the red shirt. But when the opportunity occurs, it is tragically excruciated by the fans. A cruel exhibit of the merciless nature of football supporters transpires amongst the 58,000 in attendance.

Every touch, tackle and pass is emphatically ridiculed, making one of the most intimidating stadiums — especially for a struggling player — more solitary. So peculiar for a club which naturally supports present players, regardless of how badly they are performing and even avidly welcomes back formers.

The derision is utterly redundant and only helps denote the unrest that continues to loiter in the red side of Manchester, despite revamp at the helm. Yet to his credit, Fellaini persists in asking for the ball and challenging for headers, urging his team-mates not to bewail over his ruination.

A constant hammer of jeers progress as they become sarcastically louder; but the midfielder’s mindset stays intact. The onslaught spurs him on. With the match at 1-1 and approaching full-time, Fellaini is sent forward. An enticing launch of the ball from Tyler Blackett finds the 27-year-old. His presence and physicality unnerves Valencia goalkeeper Diego Alves, who is quietly nudged away. A nudge that sees him tumble in to his own defender, creating valuable space for Fellaini, who does brilliantly to control and fire home.

Celebrations are loud and prolonged as every Manchester United player makes the ruthless supporters fill with remorse. Immediately after the goal, Louis Van Gaal writes in his ever-present notebook. A jotted reminder that Fellaini, perhaps, allows a different but constructive and unexpected attacking approach to be undertaken when the current game-plan is non-functional.

Fast forward to the 20th October, the last of the Everton enclave abides and Manchester United are one down to West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns at half-time. Herrera is striving to create an impact and Van Gaal puts faith in the Belgian after an exchange of words on the bench. His commands are immediately portrayed on the pitch as Fellaini scores a cracker, his first competitive goal for United within two minutes of the restart via a long ball.

With confidence brewing and belief of rejuvenation; Fellaini starts the following game against title-rivals Chelsea and is vital in helping United secure a late equaliser. He covers 12.17 kilometres, more than any other team-mate, and makes 70 ‘high-intensity’ runs, more than anyone else on the pitch.

He is also effective in stopping Cesc Fabregas proving to be a predominate factor - a onerous job that any player had yet to fulfil all season. The Spanish international completes only three passes in the first 20 minutes and just 11 the whole first-half. A remarkable feat considering Fabregas had played more passes than anyone else in the Premier League.

Ultimately Fellaini gets his reward. In the dying moments of the match, Fellaini heads Di Maria’s costless-kick goalwards only for Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Cortouis to parry into the path of Robin Van Persie. The Belgian clenches his fists as the Dutchman slams the ball into the back of the net. A real sense of a kick-start to his United career becomes reality in a matter of days.

Since then, United win six out of eight games and are on target to reach their 2014/15 goal of a top four finish. Fellaini starts in them all — bar Aston Villa, where his force in midfield is pivotally missed — and notches up a header against Stoke, appearing as one of their best players, usually alongside Michael Carrick, who has had a key influence on his revival.

David Moyes didn’t sign him with the intention of playing him in United’s biggest games, but his current boss has started him in away trips to top four challengers Arsenal and Southampton and at home to United’s biggest rivals, Liverpool.

“He’s really professional and wants to do well,” said Ryan Giggs. “You want him to do well because he’s such a nice lad. He’s humble, quiet, wants to improve. He’s really good to coach because if you ask him to do a job he’ll do it.

“He gives everything in the gym and in every training session. He’s not had the smoothest starts, but I’ve been impressed with him this season.

“He can play as a No 10 if you want to go a little bit more direct or he can play more in midfield. He knows what he’s good at, too.

“He knows he’s not going to be dribbling past players or switching the ball 50 yards, knows his limitations so he keeps it simple, gets in goalscoring positions and does his defensive duties. He’s quite a straightforward player and if you play to his strengths he can be a devastating player.

“His strengths are receiving the ball near the attack and his work rate which sees him move up and down. He’s someone who, on his day, is hard to defend against as United found so many times against Everton. Opponents don’t know when to, or who should pick him up, the midfielder or the centre half. He is also able to score all kinds of goals - headers, with his feet like at West Brom or he can bring the ball down on his chest and bring other players into play.”

Fellaini’s credence is up, he is now becoming twice the player whom Moyes was so eager to bring with him to Old Trafford. It is quite a turnaround given the speculation in the Summer suggested Van Gaal did not see Fellaini as a ‘United type of player’ but his initial experiences in English football have certainly sparked a change in thinking.

All the narratives no longer remain and the humiliation that was once associated with Belgian’s talent has ceased. He will never be the complete midfielder United fans dreamed of for so long but if Van Gaal picks his moments, like he has done formerly, then in Fellaini he has another valuable modernised weapon.