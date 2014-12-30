Mignolet: "I've taken positives from being dropped"

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has been in the media spotlight for his persistently inconsistent performances for the club; and it has to be said that he was deservedly dropped from the first-team after a rather poor start to the 2014-15 campaign. However, this does not mean that he should be made a scapegoat for the side's overall disappointing showings so far this season - but he is back in the firing line, at least for now after second string 'keeper Brad Jones suffered an injury during their 1-0 victory over Burnley on the weekend.

Just as well for Simon, with manager Brendan Rodgers publicly stating that Mignolet would be out of action "indefinitely" shortly beforehand.

Mignolet had this to say: "We spoke together (me and the manager) and cleared up a few things and I think that was a positive discussion, I will not discuss what we spoke about, but it was an honest meeting - why not? There is always a reason and discussion why, and I am a guy who always tries to speak and be positive and work hard on my game, and that is what I have done in this period with the goalie coach (John Achterberg) and Jonesy.

It is always difficult at first but I am a 26-year-old goalkeeper and I know what I have to work on, things in your game can still improve. You can reflect on your game and look at certain things where maybe, with the busy period we've had, you wouldn't have had the chance, and that is what I have done. You learn a lot and you can move on and hopefully we can build on that. I don't have to prove anything - the only thing I can do is work hard and do my best and show what I am capable of on the pitch."

It is fair to say that Mignolet has not really reached the heights of his performances whilst at Sunderland, during his tenure in his Liverpool career so far. He was one of their standout performers, with his displays earning him a place at The Reds; but his inconsistencies have been too frequent and too blatant to justify why he should continue playing in the first-team without improving. Guillermo Ochoa and Mattia Perrin are just two goalkeepers heavily linked with a move to Anfield, Mignolet knows that although he has nothing to prove, he will want to show he deserves his place in the team.