Liverpool's youth prospects - who could be next off the production line?
Jordan Rossiter, scoring against Middlesborough in September

"There will be little if any transfer action for us," said Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers recently, leaving questions over whether there will be places for youngsters from Liverpool's world famous academy in and around the squad with the Reds still competing in four different competitions throughout the rest of the season. The likes of Jordan Williams, Jordan Rossiter and Sheyi Ojo have found themselves in and around the fringe recently, suggesting Rodgers is far from reluctant to look towards the club's youth prospects. Here we take a look at some of the names that could feature on the Anfield turf before May:

Jordan Rossiter

Another central midfielder tagged with the 'next Steven Gerrard' brush, Jordan Rossiter is a highly thought of Englishman who rose quickly through the youth ranks at Liverpool before being named u21 captain. Known for his eye for a pass and strong defensive ability, a more realistic player comparison would be to that of ex-Red Javier Mascherano. Rossiter, who joined the club at the age of just six, made his debut for Liverpool in the Capital One Cup against Middlesborough earlier in the season and quickly lived a dream by scoring on his debut following a mix up in the Boro defence. Putting in a solid performance for the rest of the game, the youngster spoke post match saying how 'delighted he was to have started' and that he 'couldn't wait to build on that performace.' Rossiter could easily slot into one of the central midfield roles for Liverpool whilst also potentially being capable of taking up the 'ball playing defender' role in the Liverpool back three. However the central midfield place is much likelier due to his experience there and lack of height. With Liverpool rumoured to be considering the sale of midfielder Lucas Leiva to Inter Milan, there is no time like the present for Rossiter to make a claim for game time.