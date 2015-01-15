Liverpool's youth prospects - who could be next off the production line?

"There will be little if any transfer action for us," said Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers recently, leaving questions over whether there will be places for youngsters from Liverpool's world famous academy in and around the squad with the Reds still competing in four different competitions throughout the rest of the season. The likes of Jordan Williams, Jordan Rossiter and Sheyi Ojo have found themselves in and around the fringe recently, suggesting Rodgers is far from reluctant to look towards the club's youth prospects. Here we take a look at some of the names that could feature on the Anfield turf before May:

Jordan Rossiter

Another central midfielder tagged with the 'next Steven Gerrard' brush, Jordan Rossiter is a highly thought of Englishman who rose quickly through the youth ranks at Liverpool before being named u21 captain. Known for his eye for a pass and strong defensive ability, a more realistic player comparison would be to that of ex-Red Javier Mascherano. Rossiter, who joined the club at the age of just six, made his debut for Liverpool in the Capital One Cup against Middlesborough earlier in the season and quickly lived a dream by scoring on his debut following a mix up in the Boro defence. Putting in a solid performance for the rest of the game, the youngster spoke post match saying how 'delighted he was to have started' and that he 'couldn't wait to build on that performace.' Rossiter could easily slot into one of the central midfield roles for Liverpool whilst also potentially being capable of taking up the 'ball playing defender' role in the Liverpool back three. However the central midfield place is much likelier due to his experience there and lack of height. With Liverpool rumoured to be considering the sale of midfielder Lucas Leiva to Inter Milan, there is no time like the present for Rossiter to make a claim for game time.

Harry Wilson

Harry Wilson joined Liverpool at the age of eight after Manchester United scouts picked the wrong Harry following a trial with them. Not looking back since, Wilson has made huge strides with the Liverpool academy that led to him making his international debut for Wales against Belgium in a FIFA World Cup qualifier back in 2013, seeing him become Wales' youngest capped player in the process. A talented dribbler who can play across the frontline, Wilson cites Raheem Sterling as his main role model in the sport and says that his ultimate dream is to win the Ballon d'Or. He possesses pace, an eye for goal, superb costless kick quality and passing ability. Despite not yet featuring for the Reds Wilson remains a key part of the academy's plans and we may not have to wait long to see Wilson on a bigger stage.

Sheyi Ojo

Sheyi Ojo was signed from MK Dons in 2011 for a fee of around 1M, a similar transfer to that of Raheem Sterling's from QPR some years earlier. Ojo possesses great pace and can play left wing, right wing or as a striker so would fit nicely into the new 3-4-2-1 formation Liverpool are deploying. He recently caught the eye by scoring a brace during a 3-0 UEFA Youth league win over Ludogorets and has found himself on the bench in Premier League games against Burnley and Leicester over recent weeks. Ojo, born in Watford, has also been capped and scored for England u18's. Speaking to the Liverpool echo about his progress, he said, “You can never really put a time on when you will break into the first team, but I think I’m definitely close.” Could we see the youngster lining up alongside his favourite Liverpool player Philippe Coutinho in the coming months? It seems a looming possibility.

Cameron Brannagan

Another talented attacking player, Brannagan turned down the chance to sign for boyhood team Manchester United at the age of nine as he packed his bags for Melwood. Operating as a second striker or winger, Brannagan broke into the u21 side last season, scoring four goals in 19 games. Brannagan's first team involvement has so far been limited, he sat on the bench for an FA Cup tie v Oldham last season and came on as a second half substitute during Liverpool's post season friendly against Shamrock Rovers in May. Tracked by Spanish giants FC Barcelona, the midfielder may certainly be able to offer the first team something if his services are needed.

Danny Ward

Liverpool's goalkeeping troubles this season have been well documented with both Simon Mignolet and Brad Jones failing to impress between the sticks. The third choice keeper behind the pair Danny Ward will surely be fancying his chances of making some appearances this season. Signed from Wrexham in January 2012, Ward has played all the way up to u21 level for his country of Wales and has shown signs of quality in loans spells at lower league clubs such and despite not being extremely highly valued at Anfield, may get the call to play if Simon Mignolet continues to dissapoint whilst Brad Jones is injured. Ward's most consistent level of football in the first team sice joining Liverpool was on the club's American tour in 2012, it remains to be seen whether Rodgers would trust him in a league game.

Conclusion

Who will be the first? No-one quite knows, but there will certainly be opportunities available for the above names to announce themselves to the world - be it this season or next. The Reds' current crop of youngsters are one of their most potential star-studded groups yet and it may not be long until Liverpool are looking for the next Rossiter, or the next Ojo.