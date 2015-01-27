Bojan out for rest of the season with serious knee injury

A big injury blow for Stoke and Spanish winger Bojan Krkic, who has been ruled out of action for the rest of the 2014-15 Premier League season after suffering cruciate knee ligament damage in their 4-1 FA Cup fourth-round win over Rochdale on Monday night.

He scored a sublime opener after just three minutes played in the match, but was taken off shortly after the half hour mark, before medical scans revealed the worst. Bojan will have to undergo surgery in order to repair the damage done to his knee; a tender area of the body where many critics have suggested once you injure yourself there, it is extremely hard to get back to the level you were performing at beforehand.

His manager, Mark Hughes told the club's official site the following: "It's bitterly disappointing for the club but even more so for Bojan himself as he was making such a big impact on the Premier League and clearly enjoying his football. We wish him a speedy recovery."

You get the feeling, that Bojan's absence could be pivotal for The Potters, towards the end of the season. His attacking threat, intelligence on the ball and dangerous presence in and around the box were all key assets for Stoke, a side who traditionally do not offer as much skillful ability as those Bojan displays on a matchday.

The former Barca prodigy endured a tough start to life in England, but was just getting used to the rigours of playing in a heavily-physical league and this injury will have stunted his development for sure.

His stats so far this season include: 25 key passes, 26 chances created, five goals (all competitions) and 44 successful take ons in the Premier League. (Credit: Squawka)