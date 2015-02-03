The Arsenal Foundation – Let’s give something back to the community

Arsenal Football Club has been part of charitable acts since they began in the late 1800’s and after that point they have been intimately integrated with the local community in many ways. In the club’s early days, during matches the original matchday programmes, that were called ‘cards’ at the time, were sold for only a penny – all income would go to supporting the working boys of Woolwich, back in Arsenal’s previous home of South London. Then in 1912, they organised a game that would be used to raise money for the Titanic disaster fund as at the time this was a catastrophic incident.

Furthermore, nearing the late 20th century, Arsenal began to attempt to reach the wider community in a greater variety of ways, to touch upon more modern issues in society. Their first action to this was the education and training project called ‘Action Sport’. As this project grew it has incorporated maths, English and other language programmes alongside more health, sport and social projects.

Of course, being the charitable side of Arsenal, it has reached out in numerous ways in order to help other charities that are stationed nearby; such as the David Rocastle trust (named after the Gunner’s legend) that also supports the local community in causes that were closely linked to the late ‘Rocky’ Rocastle, to help fund and support projects in his name. Other well renowned charities that Arsenal back are Treehouse, Teenage Cancer Trust, The Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospice and Centrepoint – all very good causes.

The Arsenal Foundation, alongside the club’s work to support the nearby community is a new stage of this. Launched in 2012, this foundation has raised over £1 million to give support for many community and charity projects both in the UK and in other foreign nations.

To aid these wonderful projects, the Arsenal family – whether players, supporters and staff are always willing to get involved and can make some people’s dreams come true and have great fun in the process.

Below is a statement from the team manager Arsene Wenger, who has complete passionate Ambassador for the foundation’s work.

“The deeper the foundations, the stronger the fortress and I believe that this is very appropriate when talking about our work in the community. What makes a Club survive in the long-term is not always the top of the tree but its roots – it is these roots that we need to extend and make sure that they grow and penetrate into the community, both here in the UK and increasingly, internationally. It may not be the most glamorous part but, in my opinion, it is the most important part.’’

One of the first actions by the Arsenal Foundation was soon after its creation in 2012, when Arsenal full-back Carl Jenkinson visited an area blighted by gangs and anti-social behaviour. This area was the Suffolk Estate in Hackney, where a football pitch had been newly refurbished. The work of the foundation ensured that the area has proper goals, flood lights and brick walls for the best quality and safety at the site. A touch of gold was added to the new playing area when local youngsters added their own artwork to make it look fantastic for the whole community.

We know there will be much more positive work from the Arsenal Foundation and other charitable areas in the many years to come, which we are very excited for and cannot wait to hear about.

Quotes and information on the Foundation with credit to Arsenal.com