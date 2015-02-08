Score Match West Ham United - Manchester United EPL Scores 2014 (1-1)

18:06. Thank you for following VAVEL's live coverage of today's fixture at Upton Park. The match report will be up shortly.

F.T. West Ham United 1-1 Manchester United

94' Man Utd substitution: Falcao is replaced by Chris Smalling

93' RED CARD! Luke Shaw is given his second yellow card of the day for a late challenge on Stewart Downing.

92' The Dutch international latches onto a poor headed clearance from Jenkinson to volley the ball into the bottom right hand corner from just outside of the area. Fantastic strike!

92' GOALLL!!!!!! BLIND EQUALISES FOR MAN UTD!!

90' Four minutes to be added on at the end of the game.

86' Save! Jarvis pulls the ball back to the edge of the penalty area to Nolan who side foots the ball goalward, but De Gea is able to get to down well to his right and palm the ball clear of danger.

83' Man United bookings: Wayne Rooney and Luke Shaw

82' Great save! Falcao lays off the ball to the unmarked Van Persie on the left hand side of the penalty area. However, the Dutch international's subsequent strike toward the near post is flicked clear of danger by the foot of the West Ham number 1.

79' West Ham booking: Adrian

76' BIG MISS!!!! After a some lovely interplay between Van Persie and Falcao, the former volleys the ball through to his attacking partner. With just the keeper to beat, Falcao side foots the ball wide of the left post. The loanee really should have scored.

72' Manchester United substitution: Fellaini replaces Januzaj

69' I don't think Man Utd have won a single defensive header from set pieces today.

64' Close! An outstanding looping cross to the back post from Jenkinson flies over the head of De Gea, and inches wide of the post.

61' Man United have controlled possession since the goal, but they have yet to create any clear cut chances.

54' Falcao finally gets a sight of goal. Shaw whips a dangerous ball into the near post and into the path of the loanee, however his subsequent header is wayward, and rolls well wide of goal.

48' Fantastic skill from the defender! Noble curls a free kick into the danger area which, after not being cleared by the Man Utd defenders, falls to Kouyate who flicks the ball up twice before volleying the ball past De Gea from ten yards. More than deserved goal for the home side!

48' GOALL!!!!!! Kouyate gives West Ham the lead!!!

17:16. We're underway for the second half!

17:01. Half Time: West Ham United 0-0 Manchester United

45' One minute to be added on at the end of the half.

42' Manchester United booking: Marcos Rojo

40' Man Utd have been extremely lethargic in the final third. The passing and movement from Van Gaal's men have simply been too slow to really threaten the West Ham back four.

31' Another save from De Gea! Tomkins rises highest at the back from a looping Noble free kick from the left of the penalty area. The centre back heads the ball down and across goal, but De Gea is able to instinctively stick out a foot to prevent he ball from nestling in the bottom right corner.

28' The visitors are beginning to grow into the game, however they have yet to get either Van Persie or Falcao involved.

23' Valencia is up now. He's limping slightly, but looks fit enough to carry on.

21' Worrying images for Sam Allardyce as Enner Valencia has went down injured after a late challenge from Blind.

16' Good spell for West Ham!

13' Great save! De Gea saves from point blank range after Sakho latches onto a flicked header from Tomkins.

9' Valencia and Sakho have been very lively so far.

5' Risky! Song attempts to square the ball to Kouyate in his own crowded penalty area, and the ball is latched onto by Van Perise. Kouyate however is able to win the ball back and clear the danger. Very sloppy play from the former Barcelona man.

16:15. We're underway at Upton Park!

16:11. The teams are emerging from the tunnel!

15:59. Can Wayne Rooney produce another moment of magic at Upton Park today?

15:56. West Ham have announced today that Ravel Morrison's contract has been terminated. The youngster was set to join Lazio at the end of the season, however this move could now happen much sooner.

15:31. Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Shaw; Blind, Di Maria, Januzaj, Rooney, Van Persie, Falcao.

15:25. West Ham starting XI: Adrian; Jenkinson, Tomkins, Kouyate, Cresswell; Song, Noble, Nolan, Downing, Sakho, Valencia.

14:00. Due to the extent of Allardyce's injury concerns, the West Ham manager, according to the Daily Star, could be set to give 16 year old, Reece Oxford, his first Premier League star for the club today.

13:54. West Ham United team news: Carl Jenkinson, James Collins, Guy Demel and Winston Reid are all doubts, while Doneil Henry and Diego Poyet are set to take no part in today's proceedings.

13:51. Manchester United team news: The Red Devils will be without Michael Carrick for the trip to London due to a ruptured calf muscle.

13:46. At his press conference on Friday, West Ham manager, Sam Allardyce, spoke worringly of his side's current injury problems:

"James Collins, Winston Reid, Guy Demel, Diego Poyet, Doneil Henry and Andy Carroll lie in our medical room at the moment."

"We're not sure how many of those will make it for Sunday. With such a big week coming, three games in a week, there'll be very few risks taken, unless they're 100 per cent fit. If we play them it may exacerbate the injuries so we will go to battle with what we've got."

13:42. The former Bayern Munich coach also revealed that no one at the club is safe from being dropped, and insisted that if a player underperformed, they would not be kept in the starting line up:

"All of them are playing for their future and all of them are aware of that."

"They know they have to perform. Not just in the matches, but also on the training pitch."

"It always has to be 100 percent. Maybe a lot of players were not aware of that - but now they know."

13:38. Speaking ahead of the Sunday meeting with West Ham, Manchester United manager, Louis Van Gaal, stated that there is a lot of room for improvement for his team:

"Until now we could have played better in ball possession. We have had unnecessary losses in ball possession and we have to improve that."

"I don't think we are very bad - we are very good - but we can improve. We have to improve a lot in my opinion, but at the end maybe we can see we are the best team."

13:34. Man Utd's biggest win: 7-1 (1999-2000)

13:33. West Ham's biggest win: 5-1 (1930-31)

13:31. Head-to-head record:

Man Utd: 61

Draw: 27

West Ham: 42

13:27. Man Utd's last six games: WDDLWW

13:23. In spite of their critics, Manchester United are currently on course to reason their 2014/15 season target: Champions League qualification. Van Gaal's men are currently sitting in fourth place, however, with Spurs starting to hit top form, the Red Devils can not rest on their laurels.

13:21. West Ham's last six game: LLDDWL

13:18. West Ham are currently enjoying one of their best seasons in recent memory. The Hammers are currently sitting comfortably in eighth position, and have proved they are a match for any team at Upton Park, where they saw off both Man City and Liverpool earlier in the season.

13:13. The last time these two sides met, Manchester United ran out 2-1 winners courtesy of goals from Wayne Rooney and Robin Van Persie. Diafra Sakho grabbed a consolation goal for the Hammers.

13:11. Hello, I'm Jack Gallagher, and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of today's meeting between Manchester United and West Ham United at Upton Park.