Tim Sherwood appointed manager of Aston Villa

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss has agreed a contract with the Midlands club until 2018 to replace the departed Paul Lambert and admitted he was delighted to get a shot at managing such an illustrious outfit, per Villa’s official website: "It is a great honour to manage one of the biggest clubs in English football. I can't wait to get started and I'm really looking forward to the challenge."

Club chairman, Randy Lerner, had the following to say about a man, the piece describes as “one of English football's most highly sought after managers”:

"While being forever conscious of the frustrations that we all suffer, we feel that a change that offers a positive, fresh approach will be very good for the club. I know that Tom and many others at Villa worked very hard to recruit Tim in the face of severely limited time constraints and pounding pressure. More importantly, I know further that internally we remain focused and committed to challenges we face, and I am deeply appreciative for that."

Sherwood takes the hot seat at Villa Park with a mightily difficult job on his hands. The club are currently stuck in 18th position in the Premier League, having scored a feeble 12 goals in their 25 matches this season, per WhoScored.

Sherwood is a divisive figure, and his acquisition is one that will surely split the Villa Park fanbase. But a fresh face and new ideas are vital at the club if they’re to awaken from their current possibility of relegation.