Ex-Gunner Eduardo thanks Arsenal fans after horror injury seven years ago

Towards the back end of the 2007/08 Premier League campaign, Arsenal were riding high at the summit of the league and appearing as if they were to end their four year wait for a fourth Premiership crown.

The Gunners travelled to the West Midlands in February 2008 where Birmingham City awaited and, over the next 90 minutes, their title aspirations and in-form Croatian striker's top-tier English career were brought to a crushing end.

Eduardo was to suffer a horrific leg injury following a tackle from Blues defender Martin Taylor, in which broke his left fibula, whilst dislocating his ankle. The shock of the incident sent reverberations around the Arsenal squad, not only for the remaining minutes at St Andrews, but for the rest of the season.

The North Londoners would relinquish their hold on top spot over the following weeks and, by May, had slipped down to finish the season in third, whilst Eduardo faced a lengthy spell on the sidelines recuperating.

The Croatian international would return to the Gunners fold but he was unable to ever find the form and potency that he was establishing before the infamous day of February 23rd 2008.

Almost a year and a half after his comeback from serious injury, the Brazilian born Croatia striker departed for Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine and a further four years later returned to his homeland by signing for Brazilian side Flamengo, where he still plays at present.

On Monday, exactly seven years to the day from his injury nightmare, Eduardo took to his Twitter account to thank the North Londoners by saying;

“It was exactly seven years ago. My worst injury. But I don’t want to remember the sadness, just the support everyone always gave me. Of course, Arsenal fans were really special that time. Thanks a lot for everything and also to all my other fans. It means a lot to me, Cheers.”

Touching words from the former Gunner and fans favourite at the Emirates Stadium. It’s apparent his injury affected him mentally, however after success in Ukraine and impressing in Brazil since his departure from North London, it’s also clear the Croatian has moved on and everyone linked with Arsenal, including himself, can look back on his time at the Gunners with great fondness.