Top Five: French Arsenal players

When Wenger arrived to Arsenal an influx of French players soon followed behind him and the club's once very British team welcomed the new additions with open arms as their talent was clearly exactly what they needed. With the visit of Monaco looming, here are the Gunners' top five French players.

5. Sylvain Wiltord:

Wiltord was a fans favourite for sure, he was hugely underrated at the time and it was never understood why, as he gave so much to the club. He became Arsenal's record signing when they paid £13m in the summer of 2000 and he became an integral part of the team, especially when paired up with Thierry Henry. Wiltord had a great work ethic, he worked hard in every game and was ever the professional. His ability to observe every movement of the players around him made him aware of the space he needed to move into to get the ball. He appeared 175 times for the club and scored 49 goals but Wiltord will always be remembered for that goal he scored against Manchester United that clinched the North London outfit the double in May 2002.

4. Emmanuel Petit:

Many times in the last two years Gooners have prayed that Wenger would sign someone just like Petit, so that all the highlighted defensive midfield worries would vanish. Pundits and fans alike have realised the FA Cup holders miss having someone like Petit in midfield, his no nonsense attitude was the best. Ahead of the Champions League clash between Arsenal and Monaco, two of the French international's former clubs, he stated: "At that time, we were tough, we did not play to look good" and that's exactly why he was one of the best. His partnership with Vieira was the club's most solid midfield combination under Wenger and they were arguably the best in the league at that time too; they were strong and tough-really tough in tackles, interceptions, in coming up against the opposition. Petit was a runner too, not only would he cover his position but he was part of the team that covered everyone else when they moved. He was just great at what he was there to do, it was such a shame injuries marred the rest of his career.

3. Robert Pires

Pires had a rocky start to his Arsenal career and his first season was really hard for him to get used to, in fact he moaned quite a lot in his first year and it left fans wondering why Wenger had bought someone like him to replace Marc Overmars. However, in his second season he started with a bang and we saw exactly why he had been signed as he started creating goals and even scored some himself. From then onwards it was a match made in heaven.

Pires was a fabulous winger with a sublime technique and finish, those right footed volleys will always be the highlight of watching him play. He could get the ball anywhere and to anyone and this benefited Henry greatly, especially when they had built up a solid on pitch relationship. Pires was a crucial part of the team throughout his career and he will always be remembered for his eternal amount of assists he provided.

2. Patrick Vieira

Of all the players that come and gone throughout the years Vieira is someone who the Emirates faithful miss the most. He was everything all wrapped up into one; player-captain, midfielder, defender, good in the air and he was even a striker every now and then. Vieira was tactically superb, he had studied his game and perfected his technical abilities and that was ever present during his career at Arsenal; Wenger got the very best of him and that is why he will always be counted as not just one of Arsenal's best French players, but also one of the best ever.

Tenacious, passionate dangerous and tough - all the qualities you want from a defensive midfielder and also a captain. Vieira ruled that midfield and taught his opposition a lesson with every move he made in the game, he linked up the defence with attack and that strengthened Arsenal into one of the best teams we have seen. The thought he put into every match was clear, there were no off days with Vieira. In every game he was there to win and it was as simple as that, losing just did not cross his mind and he wanted to win at all costs, which sometimes led to trouble especially when he lost his head.

1. Thierry Henry

There couldn't be anyone else at number one position other than King Henry. He is an Arsenal legend and probably one of the best players to ever wear the Arsenal shirt. When you think of Henry you think of skill and goals, he provided both these attributes in a plentiful way during his career at Arsenal. His development was slow but, once he settled, he thrived and became an amazing striker. He had everything a centre forward should have; stamina, skill, pace, impeccable finish and most of all he had style. He scored some beautiful goals throughout his career but none as classy as the one against Manchester United in 2000 when the forward caught a Grimandi pass with his back to the goal, flicked the ball up and then swivelled round to to put it straight past Barthez.

He joined as winger and left the club with many achievements behind him but the most noticeable was beating Ian Wright's record to become the top scorer at the club, an honour he still retains now. There will never been another Henry, he is one of a kind.