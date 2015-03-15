Everton 3-0 Newcastle United: Romelu Lukaku leads Everton to an inspired victory

Goals from James McCarthy, Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley gave Roberto Martinez' Everton a comfortable victory over Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

It was Newcastle who started the game strong as Mohamed Sissoko drove forward to play the ball to Sammy Ameobi. The ball was crossed in but Emmanuel Riviere could not get ono the end of the cross and the ball was cleared.

The Geordie’s carried on the pressure with a cross from the left which left Everton’s defence all over the place. Gabriel Obertan ended up with the ball and shot but it was well saved by Tim Howard. Williamson got the follow up shot but it was blocked by James McCarthy.

McCarthy was under scrutiny in the game as the ball appeared to hit his arm after a huge call by the Newcastle players but after another look, the Everton midfielder’s arm was close to his body and it would have been a harsh decision if it was given.

Everton finally started getting into the game in the 5th minute as Romelu Lukaku cut inside from the right but, his effort was hit straight towards Tim Krul.

Lukaku carried on the Liverpool-based team’s pressure with another shot one minute later from 25 yards but Krul managed to save it easily again.

Everton started to show their dominance in the game in the 10th minute when they broke break forward with the pace of Aaron Lennon as he laid the ball off to Lukaku with a neat touch. He pushed the ball into the Newcastle half but Colback tackled perfectly.

Lukaku again forces the ball forward as he played the role of a creator this time as he placed a low cross into the six-yard area but Janmaat did well to get the ball away.

In the 20th minute, the deadlock was broken by Everton by McCarthy. Jagielka started the move by giving the ball to Lukaku who held it up and laid the ball off for McCarthy. McCarthy took the shot from the edge of the area and it nicked off a player for a deflection that took it passed the pressured keeper. Krul dived the wrong way as he pre-emptively guessed where the ball was going to be struck but he chose wrong and the ball hit the back of the net to make it 1-0.

Newcastle finally started their attacking display again in the 26th minute when Colback was running along the edge of the Everton box and he was taken down by Leon Osman; who seemed to be shouting at Arouna Kone to defend more. Ryan Taylor curled the ball into the box but Everton defended well as they cleared the ball.

Newcastle looked threatening in the 37th minute as Leighton Baines and Gabriel Obertan collided on the edge of the Toffees’ box but no decision was made. The collision looked accidental by Baines.

They carried on their late spurt of pressure in the first half as Obertan played the ball through for Sissoko and Riviere tried to divert the Frenchman’s cross into the net but be couldn’t direct it goalwards.

Everton had the last attack of the half as Alacarez almost made the game 2-0. Baines’ corner was hit towards the six-yard area and Alcarez got onto the end of it at the back post but it was just about cleared by Newcastle as Kone tried to divert the rebound into the goal.

The second half started in Newcastle’s favour as Newcastle take a free-kick which was won by Taylor in a dangerous position but it didn’t come to anything as it flew a few feet over.

Everton gain some luck the minutes into the second half as Lennon runs towards the Newcastle goal and got a Penalty as he was taken down by Yoan Gouffran. The Frenchman should have hit the ball away but he ended up conceding a penalty. The penalty was hit confidently from Lukaku as it was hit into the bottom corner and the game is 2-0.

The game then completely turned on Newcastle as their captain Fabricio Coloccini gets a straight red card for an attempted stamp on Baines. The challenge was un-necessary and there weren’t many complaints from the Captain.

Newcastle made all of their substitutions hoping that it would help them bringing on Jonas Gutierrez , Ayoze Perez and Remy Cabella.

Perez got a chance in the 64th minute as substitute Gutierrez slipped a ball through the defence but it was hit to heavily and Howard claimed the ball easily.

Everton started to take advantage of their lead in the 67th minute as they began to pass the ball round and take up the time that was left in the game.

Krul was brought back into the action close to the 70th minute as Baines controlled the ball well inside the Newcastle box and passed it off to Kone, whose shot is punched away by the Dutch keeper.

Everton boss Roberto Martinez then chose to take the second goal scorer, Romelu Lukaku, off of the as he was replaced by Ross Barkley. He has been Everton’s most dominant player in this game and did very well to hold the ball up for the whole game.

Newcastle looked stretched at this point as Lennon cut the ball back for substitute Barkley on the penalty spot and it was well blocked by Taylor.

The Magpies managed to start an attack for the first time in a while as Perez tapped the ball infront of the Everton goal but no-one was there to tap the ball in.

Newcastle carried on their pressure as Alcarez had to dispossess Cabella as he was about to pull the trigger from eight-yards out.

Everton looked as if they were attempting to sit the game out as they made two close substitutions bringing Christian Atsu and Muhamed Besic onto the pitch.

In the 86th minute, Kone had a great chance to make the game 3-0 as he gets past Mike Williamson and rounds Krul but wasn’t able to slot the ball into the net.

The game was rounded out with a goal from sub Ross Barkley in the 92nd minute as he was placed through by Christian Atsu and kept his cool and rounded Krul for an easy finish in an open net.

This game will push Everton further up the table to 14th and Newcastle, with this loss, drop to 11th position.