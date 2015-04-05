Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Burnley dominate drab affair at Turf Moor

Burnley and Tottenham play out a goalless draw as they are both fighting battles at either end of the Premier League table.

Burnley had the opening attack due to good possession. Their work-rate set them aside in the first 10 minutes as they seemed to want the game a bit more than the Tottenham players.

They had their first shot in the 5th minute when Danny Ings could have made the game 1-0. Ryan Mason was caught slacking on the ball and George Boyd took the ball, he then released the ball to Ings who got passed Eric Dier. He got 15 yards away from goal and he hit the ball straight at Michel Vorm.

It took Tottenham a while to get into the game as they had to wait until the 13th minute for their first shot. Nacer Chadli took the shot as he found space 30 yards out. He tried his luck but, he wasn’t able to get the ball past Tom Heaton.

Tottenham had a foot into the game then as Chadli was able to work another effort just two minutes later. He forced a good save out of Heaton as he took his shot from the edge of the box. He tried to curl the ball into the bottom corner of the net but it wasn’t accurate enough.

Burnley answered back to this brief stint from Tottenham as in the 20th minute, David Jones was able to swing a free-kick into the box towards the backpost where Ashley Barnes was. He volleyed the ball into the danger area in the six yard box and Sam Vokes tried to get onto the end of the pass but Dier was just able to block it.

In the 24th minute, Tottenham produced the best play of the first half as some quick passing play which started from Kyle Walker moved the ball up the field. The passes were exchange between Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane and Mason ended up with the ball 22 yards out but, his shot went wide of the goal.

The game was end to end at this point as Burnley worked another chance. Kieran Trippier showed some good pace down the right hand wing and won a free-kick from Chadli. The right-back took the kick and sent it into the box. Vokes got a connection on the kick with a header but wasn’t able to guide it goal wards.

Kane wasn’t the best in the first half and he didn’t really live up to his other performances this season. It took him until the 35th minute to actually gain a chance. He drove the ball towards the box and Jason Shackell and Michael Duff were the only players in the way. He took the ball upto them and took a shot at goal, it was dreadfully inaccurate and was hit wide of the post.

Walker was able to run past Ben Mee and breezed past him. He was able to whip in a cross and won a corner off of it. They took the corner short and the ball ended up at the feet of Eriksen who took a shot but it was a routine save by Heaton.

Burnley came back into the game in the 40th minute as Barnes managed to intercept a Tottenham long ball. The ball dropped to Boyd on the edge of the box but, he dragged the shot wide when he really should have hit the target.

Ings had the last chance of the half and it was a good one. In the 44th minute, he was 25 yards out and he worked some space. The striker made great contact and Vorm was made to make a one handed diving save and tipped the ball just over the bar.

Tottenham started the second half with a few injury scares as Walker seemed to be limping from a tackle in the first half and he had to be replaced by Ben Davies in the 46th minute. Then, Dier went down with a head injury just seven minutes later. He was challenging an aerial ball with Vokes and he was caught by a flailing elbow. He got some minor treatment and carried on in the game.

Burnley were dominating possession early on in the second half as they were creating a few great chances. Trippier managed to run all the way down the right wing in the 62st minute and nick the ball from Chadli, he crossed the ball into the box but, it just went passed Barnes.

Tottenham started the second half with a few injury scares as Walker seemed to be limping from a tackle in the first half and he had to be replaced by Ben Davies in the 46th minute. Then, Dier went down with a head injury just seven minutes later. He was challenging an aerial ball with Sam Vokes and he was caught by a flailing elbow. He got some minor treatment and carried on in the game.

Burnley were dominating possession early on in the second half as they were creating a few great chances. Trippier managed to run all the way down the right wing in the 62st minute and nick the ball from Chadli, he crossed the ball into the box but, it just went passed Barnes. Vlad Chiriches chested the ball back to Vorm and the attack was halted.

There was a bit of panic in the Tottenham box just a minute later as a long ball hung in the air and all of the defender and attackers merged into a small area. Vorm came out to challenge the striker who was underneath it but he got nowhere near it. The header from Barnes didn’t have enough accuracy and the ball was cleared.

The first booking of the game came in the 66th minute and it was for Trippier. He tripped Danny Rose who tried to start a counter attack but, he was stopped by two Burnley players.

Tottenham had their best chance of the half in the 68th minute as Eriksen was given too much room on the edge of the Burnley box. He drove down the right of it, he tried his luck but it was at least three yards over the bar.

Kane did well on the right as he took on Mee and got into the box and looked as if he was going to cut the ball back to Paulinho. The ball ended up at the feet of Rose who skied the shot.

The game went quiet for about fifteen minutes as nothing actually happened. The game was stalemate and no-one could get to a position where they could create a chance.

In the 90th minute, the next chance was made and it was for Burnley. They deserved this chance due to them dominating the possession. Boyd missed a shot which he really should have buried. Substitute Lukas Jutkiewicz won a header in the box and the ball bounced in the air above Boyd. He headed the ball towards the far post but it was inches wide.

Tottenham were poor in this game but yet they came away with one point. The point for Burnley will help them as they struggle down the lower end of the table but they would have preferred the three.