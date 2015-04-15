Top Five: English Arsenal players

5) Ray Parlour:

The ‘Romford Pele’, aka Ray Parlour, was possibly one of Arsenal's most important players. Highly underrated, Parlour never truly got the praise that was due to him. Looking back he was as important to the Gunners as Paul Scholes was to Manchester United. He was a work horse that never stopped trying to get the ball from point A to point B, he was tough in his tackling, played a very physical game and this wore out whomever was marking him on most occasions. Parlour was a hero; there were so many great moments that went unnoticed or overshadowed and he really did end up being one of the coolest guys Arsenal have had. His humour kept the team and managers he played for thoroughly amused too.

4) David Rocastle:

"Remember who you are, what you are, and who you represent!"

This speedy midfielder joined Arsenal as a youngster and rose through the ranks to be one of the best midfielders the North London outfit have ever had. If there was ever a natural at football it was Rocastle, he just knew the game inside out and possessed incredible technique and skill. What 'Rocky' was mainly known for was his pace and flair; Arsenal had a reputation for being boring and Rocky changed all that when he joined the first team. After struggling initially under Don Howe, he soon made it very hard for him not to pick the talented player and an England call up also cemented the rising opinions throughout the football world. Under George Graham he thrived even more; he provided assist after assist for Ian Wright, Alan Smith and Campbell, and also loved to entertain the fans with his superb passes. Sadly injury marred the end of Rocky’s career but he will never be forgotten for what he contributed to Arsenal.

3) David Seaman:

David Seaman joined Arsenal in 1991, replacing John Lukic - who decided to leave for Leeds United - and he was instantly a hit. Seaman is a big reason Arsenal were so successful throughout the period he was there; his presence in goal added something special to the team and solidified the back four that George Graham was trying base his whole team on. They all spoke of how much confidence it gave them to look over their shoulder and see Seaman standing there. His best season was when Arsenal won the league and only conceded 18 goals in the 1991 season, which was an impressive year of form for him.

2) Ian Wright:

When Ian Wright joined the club, the first thing fans noticed was that he had bundles of energy, and the opposition defenders hated playing him for that reason. 'Wrighty' was just what the club needed when they signed him in 1991 and along came this small, incredible striker whose eye for a goal and finishing skills were bright, bold and full of life. Wright made the crowd fall in love with him; he was cheeky, impatient, and provided the fans with many hours of entertainment as his football was beautiful to watch - especially when he was paired up with Dennis Bergkamp in the later parts of his career. Wright will always be remembered for his goals and breaking Cliff Bastin's record by scoring 185 goals in total for the club. He never got the credit he deserved in terms of his England, but at Arsenal he was fully appreciated.

1) Tony Adams:

“I will sign every contract Arsenal put in front of me without reading it.”

In 1980, at the age of 14, a young man by the name of Tony Adams signed for Arsenal’s youth team and rose up through the academy to become one of the greatest players the club has ever had. Adams was quickly installed into the first team at the age of 17 and, within four years, he had become club captain and leader of the ‘famous four‘ defence alongside Steve Bould, Lee Dixon and Nigel Winterburn. They understood each other and communicated so well that they all knew where they were meant to be; Adams strong with his aerial ability and blocking, while Bould, with very similar skill, became a great centre-back partnership for the team. That particular defence went on to excel under George Graham and later on Arsene Wenger.

There has never been a player to this day that has loved the club as much as Tony Adams. Arsenal really was his life and that was always evident on the pitch as well as off it. He has always said he struggled when it all had to end and he still says that he would “love to be Arsenal manager”. He gave his all in every game and commanded that team with such conviction. He was a tough and gutsy defender, it didn’t matter what part of his body he had to use to defend he would use it, he had bundles of talent as a player but as a captain he really shone.

He played 669 games and won 10 trophies during his Arsenal career. George Graham called him his ‘colossus’ and Arsene Wenger called him a ‘professor of defence’ and for the fans he will always be up there in legend status for them. That is why he is simply the best English player Arsenal have ever had.