Stoke City 2-1 Southampton: Potters fight back to hand Saints devastating defeat

A thunderous finish from Charlie Adam late in the match gave Stoke City a somewhat shocking 2-1 victory at home over European hopefuls Southampton.

The Saints seemed content with sitting back and soaking in any potential Stoke pressure as manager Ronald Koeman put out an attacking midfield with speed very capable of catching Stoke on the counter. The first chance via the counter came in the 17th minute when Sadio Mane put Graziano Pelle through. Pelle hit the side netting, but on the outside of the goal much to the shagrin of Saints supporters.

It wasn't long after that Southampton had a break through. In the 22nd minute, a corner found Jose Fonte on the near post. Fonte's header looked to be going in, but Morgan Schneiderlin tapped the ball past the goal line in case there was any doubt. Stoke is generally known for success on set pieces, but the defending was abysmal, putting the Potters behind the eight ball.

Stoke had a fantastic chance to equalize late in the half. Marko Arnautovic put a free kick right on Geoff Cameron's head. Cameron found Steven N'Zonzi wide open, making a run on the back post. N'Zonzi fluffed his lines as he awkwardly tried to tap the ball in with his more comfortable right foot when a left footed tap in would have kept him on balance. The result was a missed empty net and an unhappy Britannia Stadium heading into the half.

Right out of the half, Southampton reserve keeper Kelvin Davis gave Stoke City a lifeline. The 38 year old back stop has stood in for the injured Fraser Forster and the difference in quality between the two showed today. In the 47th minute, an overhit Steven N'Zonzi cross hit the crossbar after Davis misplayed a seemingly easy floater. The result was the ricochet off the bar landing right on the feet of Mame Biram Diouf. Diouf's eyes lit up as he placed the ball into a gaping Southampton net to equalize for the home side.

This turn of events woke Stoke City up after a rather lethargic first half. The Potters carried much of the play and created more chances for 10-15 minutes after the goal. A dangerous Southampton counter, though, almost derailed everything for Stoke. Asmir Begovic came off his line on a long ball played for Sadio Mane. The speedy Senagalese striker beat the keeper to the ball and put the ball on a platter for Dusan Tadic with an empty net. Glen Whelan showed tremendous huslte as he sprinted back to cover his keeper. The result turned out to be a goal line stop that proved critical in the fixture.

After some pinball action in the Southampton box, Charlie Adam put home the match winner in the 84th minute. The Saints had no one to blame but themselves as failed clearances from Jose Fonte and substitute James Ward-Prowse led to the prime opportunity and finish for the Potters.

Toby Alderweireld, filling in for Victor Wanyama who was serving a one match ban, was stretchered off in the 91st minute. Just as the Belgian had been coming off one injury, it looks like he will be on the treatment table for another.

Stoke City picked up their 13th win of the season and sit in 9th in the table. Southampton's European hopes are fading, but they need to regroup fast for a match at St. Mary's next week against Tottenham.

Player Ratings: