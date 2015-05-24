Preston North End - Swindon Town Preview: Both teams looking for a return to the Championship

Preston North End and Swindon Town go head-to-head in the League One play-off final, with both teams looking to return to the Championship.

Swindon reached the final after a thrilling 5-5 draw at the County Ground that saw them win 7-6 on aggregate. The Lilywhites eased past Chesterfield with a 4-0 aggregate win.

Speaking ahead of the big game, Town boss Mark Cooper said: "It's the biggest match of my career as a manager and I'm really looking forward to it,"

"But the one thing I do hope is the players do themselves justice. I hope they really go and show the millions of people that are watching what they're all about - and that's that they're a fantastic football team.

"If they do that, and perform as I know they can, they have a chance of doing well."

In team news, Simon Grayson has no new injury worries ahead of the showdown at Wembley as Paul Gallagher has declared himself fit for the match.

The Scot appeared to have a foot injury against Chesterfield, but was given the all-clear to play earlier this week, meaning that Grayson can name an unchanged team. On loan striker Callum Robinson has return to his parent club, Aston Villa.

Swindon defender Nathan Thompson is in a battle to be fit for the clash at Wembley as he sustained a hamstring injury in the second leg against Sheffield United.

Thompson was forced off in the fixture and was replaced by Jonathan Obika, although Jack Barthram and Raphael Rossi-Branco, along with Harry Toffolo, could fill the void if the captain is unable to play. Williams is also a doubt for the clash, which could see Jermaine Hylton and Smith lead the line for the Robins at Wembley.

Grayson is in a relaxed mood ahead of the game, saying: "It's a fantastic opportunity to go to Wembley and it's a day out for the supporters, but it only becomes fantastic if you win there," said Grayson, who has also won promotion from the third tier with Blackpool, Leeds and Huddersfield.

"You've got to enjoy it, embrace it and make sure you have no regrets when you finish on that final whistle.

"I think we play contrasting styles but equally as effective. It's got the ingredients to be a fantastic game, like a cup tie."

Both sides won one of the two meetings this season - Swindon triumphed 1-0 at the County Ground in November and Preston were 3-0 winners at Deepdale in April.

Preston have lost all of their three previous appearances in a play-off final. Swindon have won three of their four previous appearances in a play-off final.

Possible line-ups:

Preston North End: Johnstone - Clarke, Wright, Huntington, Woods, Welsh, Kilkenny, Johnson, Gallagher, Beckford, Garner

Swindon Town: Foderingham - Byrne, Thompson, Stephens, Turnbull, Ricketts, Gladwin, Luongo, Kasim, Smith, Hylton