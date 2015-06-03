Arsenal's Team of the Season: David Ospina

Despite having spent the first-half of the campaign on the bench, David Ospina has had an enjoyable start to life in England's capital since replacing Szczesny as Arsenal's starting goalkeeper. Proving himself consistently reliable from January onwards, Ospina has been one of the first names on the team sheet.

David Ospina signed for the Gunners in the summer in a deal thought to be worth around £3m. He joined from Nice after a string of impressive World Cup performances during the summer with his national team, Colombia, and he was one of the strongest players in their team that advanced to the quarter-finals. Arsenal were in need of a new shot stopper after Lukasz Fabianski moved to Swansea, and Ospina filled that role perfectly.

Despite a tough start to the Premier League campaign, only playing two games before December, he was patient enough to wait it out in the hope he would get his chance and he did. His first appearance was in the League Cup tie in September when Arsenal took on Southampton, they lost the game and conceded two goals but he spoke about how much he was learning from Arsenal and how his was adapting his goalkeeping to allow for the aerial balls that are more common in England.

During the Champion's League group stages the Gunners played Galatasaray and Szczesny was sent off for a professional foul, which allowed Ospina a chance to play his first Champion's League game. He performed well and his best save was a headed shot from Burak, he looked solid throughout the time he was on the pitch even though he was not able to warm up probably and suffered a thigh injury during the game.

The Colombian's real test came when Szczesny was dropped after a run of bad performances and the smoking incident at Southampton on New Year's day saw him dropped by Arsene Wenger. Szczesny's bad form gave Ospina the chance to replace him as first team goalkeeper and prove what he could do with a long run of games. With a change of number one and a new instilled confidence, it led to Arsenal managing a run of 10 games unbeaten, in which Ospina contributed to with some impressive saves. In fact he was so strong for the Gunners from January onwards and conceded a small amount of goals, it made no sense to drop him for the previously favoured Szczesny.

Ospina is a strong catcher, he watches the ball very well and makes decisive saves. When he throws the ball out, he always looks for a player who is clear rather than just throwing it out as quick as possible and that is the same when it comes to aiming his goal kicks. His biggest strength is one-on-one challenges, he wins them every time and it comes very naturally to him. He is an observer, he quietly watches what is going on in the game and has an accuracy in stopping shots that indicates exactly why Wenger brought him to Arsenal.

Normally goalkeepers can be eccentric and full of personality, but there is a definitive air of calm that emanates from Ospina and he believes it has been a huge contribution to the way he performs during games, especially the important ones. He works really hard and is very patient in his manner, it is that personality that makes him a great influence to have on the pitch.

He started the season as a back up 'keeper and finished it as a solid number one for Arsenal, becoming one of the best 'keepers in the league statistically speaking. All in all it has been a very successful first season for Ospina and Wenger speaks very highly of the "outstanding" player that he has proved he can be.

Arsenal are still potentially rumoured to be in the market for a new keeper this summer with Casillas, Cech and Schmeichel topping the list. Should one of these 'keepers come in it could mean that Ospina might have to face the challenge of fighting for his place again but he certainly has been good enough for Arsenal to keep him over Szczesny, should a 'keeper have to be sold to make way for a new one. Only time will tell but finally Arsenal possess a stronger goalkeeper, one who could really succeed at the club.