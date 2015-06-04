Derby close in on duo

Paul Clement is set to complete his first signings as Derby County head coach as he closes in on a double swoop for Aston Villa's Andreas Weimann and Reading defender Alex Pearce.

The Rams are set to make a £2m bid for Weimann who has fallen out of favour with Villa boss Tim Sherwood and has been told he can leave the club.

Meanwhile, Reading's Alex Pearce is out of contract this summer and is someone who Clement has expressed an interest in signing.

Austrian born Weimann has made over 120 appearances for Villa, after developing through their youth academy, but has only featured twice for the side since playing against Swansea City on March 21st.

26-year-old Pearce made 51 appearances for The Royals last campaign at the heart of their defence. The centre-back is currently away on international duty with the Republic of Ireland but is set to complete his move to the iPro imminently.