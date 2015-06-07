Pako Ayestaran nears Liverpool return

Reports suggest that Liverpool are in talks with former assistant manager Pako Ayesteran over a potential return to the club, as Brendan Rodgers' new assistant.

Liverpool are in search of a new number two for Rodgers after Colin Pascoe left earlier this week, as part of a coaching staff shake up that has also seen first team coach Mike Marsh relieved of his duties.

Ayesteran was at the club during Rafa Benitez's managerial tenure, between 2004-2007. During his time on L4, Liverpool won the UEFA Champions League, European Super Cup, FA Cup and Community Shield.

Since leaving, due to a fallout with Benitez, Ayesteran has coached at Benfica and Valencia before taking the top job at Maccabi Tel Aviv. He has been very successful in Israel, leading Tel Aviv to a treble, something that had never been done before in the country.

Ayesteran would join Rodgers in the Liverpool management as the club look to improve upon their 6th placed league finish last season. It is believed that owners FSG suggested a change of the coaching staff during an end of season meeting with Rodgers, and the appointment of the Spaniard is part of that agreement.