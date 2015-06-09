Blackpool sign former Birmingham stopper

Blackpool have signed ex-Birmingham goalkeeper Colin Doyle on a two year deal, with an option of a further year.

The 29-year-old spent 12 years in the Midlands before he was released after the conclusion of last season, as part of a summer shake-up by manager Gary Rowett.

Despite the Republic of Ireland international’s lengthy stay at St. Andrew’s, the six-foot-five stopper only managed to rack up 63 appearances for the club.

However, Doyle is now hopeful that the move to Lancashire will reignite his career, and that he can finally become a number one.

“I spoke to the manager today and what he said about the club and what he hopes to bring in has really convinced me to come here,” he told the Tangerines’ club website.

“I was at Birmingham a long time after coming through the academy, and the last few years have gone a bit stale because I didn’t play many games there. I want to come here, play regularly and get a full season under my belt. This is a new chapter now and one that I’m really looking forward to getting started.”