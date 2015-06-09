Everton announce August pre-season game

Everton have announced that they will play a pre-season friendly on August 2 against reigning Welsh Champions The New Saints.

Craig Harrison's Saints have won Wales' top flight a record nine times, including clinching the title in each of the last four campaigns. This season they claimed first place in March after a 3-0 victory over nearest rivals in the table Bala Town and eventually finished an impressive 18 points above second-placed Bala.

Ties that bind

One of TNS' current players, midfielder Chris Seargeant, son of former Everton left back Steve Seargeant - who made a total of 80 league appearances for the Premier League club between 1968-1978 - came up through the Everton youth academy as a youngster.

A friendly affair

According to New Saints' official website, Roberto Martinez will take his Everton side - likely a second-string outfit - to Oswestry on Sunday August 2 for the warm-up friendly at Park Hall Stadium, which holds 2,000 fans. The game will kick off at 3pm with ticket information yet to be confirmed.

Harrison's side will be in action before they face the Toffees in August, with a UEFA Champions League first-round qualifying match to be contested.