Roma enquire about Romelu Lukaku

According to reports in Italy, Serie A side A.S. Roma have enquired about the availability of Everton striker Romelu Lukaku.

Roma's sporting director Walter Sabatini has reportedly asked after Everton's Belgian forward Lukaku, as the Italian club look to strengthen their attacking options during this summer, after finishing a full 17 points behind rivals Juventus in the race for the scudetto.

The rebuilding begins

Roberto Martinez, however, will be reluctant to let one of his most important players depart ahead of a rebuilding process that has already seen the signing of Tom Cleverley from Manchester United on a free transfer, after a frustrating season in which the Toffees did not reach the heights they expected in the Premier League.

Raiola, Lukaku's agent, has allegedly met Roma officials recently to open discussions that may involve Paris Saint-Germain defender Gregory van der Wiel, another of his many clients on the books.

Lukaku, the ex-Chelsea forward, signed for Everton last season and has had a huge impact: scoring 20 goals in all competitions, even as the Toffees have struggled to a difficult campaign under Martinez. After having such an effect, and investing a large amount of money in the player, it seems unlikely that Everton will let him depart.

High expectations

However, Lukaku's agent is known for negotiating huge deals for his clients, and once suggested that the Belgian is "better than Diego Costa" and said that if "Paul Pogba is the future world’s best midfielder, Romelu Lukaku is the Paul Pogba of attackers." High praise indeed for the Belgian, who at 22-years-old still arguably has his best years ahead.

Martinez will be sure to be looking to keep hold of his star man as Europe's big clubs come sniffing around this summer, as the rebuilding process begins at Goodison Park after a difficult season. Everton fans will be anxious to know what next season will bring.