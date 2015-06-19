What is Bruce Rioch's biggest legacy at Arsenal?

Bruce Rioch is somewhat a forgotten man in Arsenal's history. His reign as manager is sandwiched between those of two legendary figures, George Graham and Arsene Wenger. Graham's legacy at Arsenal was trophies, and that has been Wenger's legacy too, and a new stadium of course! In a year it's difficult to leave your mark as a manager, so was Rioch able to do it and if he did what is his lasting legacy at Arsenal?

Rioch's only season at Arsenal was underwhelming to say the least

Rioch was appointed as a replacement to George Graham in June 1995. Graham had been manager for nearly 10 years, in which Arsenal had been seen as a resurgent force. Graham won two league titles with Arsenal, managing in Arsenal's famous last day title decider against Liverpool in 1989, as well as also winning an FA Cup, two League Cups and a UEFA Cup Winners Cup. After being sacked over a scandal over illegal payments he was replaced by Bruce Rioch.

Rioch led Arsenal to fifth place and a UEFA Cup place on the final day of the season, but they failed to win a trophy in the former Bolton manager's only season at Arsenal. He was sacked at the beginning of the 1996-97 season and replaced with and unknown French manager by the name of Arsene Wenger. The rest as they say is history...

Rioch maintained Arsenal's solid defence

Rioch managed Arsenal for one underwhelming season, and is forgotten by many fans. Part of his legacy could be creating one of the best defences in English football history, although it is more likely to be seen as being created by George Graham. The Arsenal defence that included Adams, Bould, Keown, Dixon and Winterburn. All were at the club during the time of Graham, with ex Millwall, Spurs and Leeds manager being the man to bring the five defenders into the first team. Rioch continued to play them, and oversaw a period where they were in their prime.

Player issues overshadowed Rioch's biggest legacy

Rioch has been remembered by many because of his issues with star player Ian Wright. The proven goalscorer was played on the left wing, despite repeatedly talking about how he preferred playing in the centre. Wright even went as far as handing in a transfer request, which he did eventually retract. The lasting legacy of this at Arsenal could be the constant transfer sagas that have rocked the club for many years since.

Bruce Rioch signed one of Arsenal's greatest ever players

The issues with Ian Wright somewhat overshadowed Rioch's biggest legacy at Arsenal. One of Rioch's first transfers was the signing of Dennis Bergkamp from Inter Milan for a British record transfer fee of £7.5 million, which is only equivalent to £13 million now, backing the transfer look like even more of a bargain!

Despite ridicule from the English press, the Dutchman scored 11 goals in his debut season at Arsenal. Bergkamp went on to become one of Arsenal's greatest ever players and is one of only three former Arsenal players to have a statue outside the Emirates Stadium.

Bergkamp is now seen as one of the best players ever to have graced the English game, or football at all for that matter. He scored some hugely important goals for Arsenal and was part of two double winning sides, and of course part of the greatest team English football has ever seen in the Invincibles.

His partnership with Thierry Henry is one that is fondly remember by many Arsenal fans and he was a player that Arsenal were lucky to have.

The legacy that Bergkamp left has to also be partly shared with Bruce Rioch. Rioch masterminded the transfer and despite only seeing a few of the Dutchman's goal scoring exploits, he set a trail for the great successes of the Wenger era.

Signing Bergkamp was a 'signing of intent' and paved the way for similar transfers at Arsenal. Buying Henry, Özil and Sanchez are all transfers like that of Bergkamp, where proven players move to Arsenal. It was a transfer that was solely down to Bruce Rioch, and it must be his lasting legacy at Arsenal Football Club.