Barthram makes Cheltenham switch

Cheltenham Town of the Conference have formalised the signing of former Tottenham Hotspur defender Jack Barthram.

The 21-year-old joins the Robins after spending the last two seasons at Swindon Town, but making just 16 league appearances in League One.

Overall he made 23 appearances for the Wiltshire outfit, scoring once.

Speaking to BBC Radio Gloucestershire, manager Gary Johnson is viewing the capture of Barthram as “a real coup” for the newly relegated Conference National side.

Johnson also added that he sees the full-back who can also be utilised as a wing-back, as “potentially a Championship standard player”.

The 59-year-old also spoke of his new recruit in an interview with the Gloucestershire Echo, praising the "great grounding" he has been given in the game from his time at White Hart Lane, and claiming that it is the right time for Barthram to "take that next step" in his young career.

He also added that Barthram "is ready to work with someone who can work with him and help develop him as a player”.

A sixth summer signing for the Robins

With the signing of Jack Barthram confirmed, the tally of summer arrivals at Whaddon Road reaches six.

Barthram joins up with his former Spurs teammate Jack Munns, who was released by Championship side Charlton Athletic after the conclusion of last season.

Barthram also follows the signings of Aaron Downes, Kyle Storer, Harry Pell and Amari Morgan-Smith, from Torquay United, Wrexham, Eastleigh and Oldham Athletic respectively.

Cheltenham hope to bounce back

With the new additions, Cheltenham will be hoping to bounce straight back up to League Two after a horrific season for the Gloucestershire outfit, seeing them end the campaign in 23rd place and relegated from the Football League, along with Tranmere Rovers.

Gary Johnson’s charges will draw inspiration from Bristol Rovers who achieved the tough feat of promotion back to League Two a year after they were relegated.