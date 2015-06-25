Firmino eyeing success at Merseyside

Liverpool's new signing, 23-year-old creative midfielder Roberto Firmino, has stated that he already has his eyes on success in the not-too-distant future.

Firmino, who is currently on international duty with his native Brazil in this summer's Copa América tournament, is set to link-up with his new team-mates in the middle of July during pre-season. The transfer fee was agreed at £21million pounds, with £8million pound add-ons meaning the total fee is £29million, making the Brazilian the club's second most expensive signing in history - behind English striker Andy Carroll, who was signed for £35million from Newcastle in 2011.

After the competition has finished, Firmino will fly into Merseyside to complete his medical, with personal terms and a five-year contract deal having already been agreed in the past two days. The deal is certainly a signal of intent from the Reds, who are intent on getting back into the UEFA Champions League, but will only be able to do that if they improve on a rather lacklustre campaign in the 2014-15 season.

A real signal of intent

Manchester United were amongst Firmino's admirers, but he has opted for a move to Brendan Rodgers' men instead - becoming the club's fifth signing of the summer after Adam Bodgan, Danny Ings, Joe Gomez and James Milner. Also in the works, is Southampton right-back Nathaniel Clyne. A fee, believed to be around £12.5million pounds, has been agreed by the Saints - who have acted swiftly to find his replacement, in Sporting Lisbon full-back Cédric Soares.

Firmino had this to say, according to the Liverpool Echo: "It is time to leave Hoffenheim for a bigger club to fight for titles, but for now I am concentrated on the Copa." Brazil are in action on Saturday, against Paraguay with a place in the competition's semi-finals up for grabs.

Liverpool's central midfielder, Emre Can, who is currently on international duty with Germany at the European U21 Championships in the Czech Republic, was eager to state his enthuasiasm, welcoming an exciting prospect to Anfield. "I am looking forward to playing with him, he will help us greatly with his qualities," he was quoted as saying, by German newspaper outlet Kicker.