FIFA Women's World Cup preview: England - Canada

Impressing so far, England will go into this clash feeling positive following three wins out of their first four matches in the 2015 Women's World Cup.

Despite falling short to France in their first group game, England displayed impressive wins against Mexico and Colombia before that Lucy Bronze strike sealed victory against Norway in the round of 16.

Can England rain on Canada's parade?

History has already been created by this spirited English side; but manager Mark Sampson is determined to take them further. Speaking in his post match press conference, he congratulated his players but remained focused on the job ahead, feeling "a real sense of pride," within the team, before praising his side who showed "such character and resilience to come back from a goal down [against Norway] is fantastic.

"We now face an excellent Canadian team. I’ve got to give credit to John [Herdman] for what he’s done with them, but it’s an exciting challenge for us, one we are going to take.

"We have an excellent record against them, obviously we lost the last time out but despite that we are in a good place going into this game, we are confident.

"After a couple of days off to recover, it’s back to business and preparation for a big quarter final. We are determined to keep this journey going.”

England’s confidence will also be boosted going into this game by their record against the hosts. Despite losing their last encounter, they have beaten Canada on two other occasions since Sampson took over in December 2013, one of them in the Cyprus Cup Final where they ran out 1-0 winners in March.

Can Canada get out of second gear?

Canada’s route to the quarter-final was less convincing. Despite finishing top of their group, they actually acquired fewer points than England in the group stages, who overall came second. Canada beat China in their opening game and shared points with both New Zealand and Netherlands in the group stages before beating Switzerland in the round of 16.

But this will be far from a walk in the park for these young lionesses. Their opponents have shown that they will stop at nothing to get the three points, being branded the "most aggressive team in the tournament" and will prove a difficult obstacle in the race for football’s most prestigious trophy.

Their main threat will be forward Josee Belanger who showcased her world-class talent particularly in the second half of their knock out encounter with Switzerland.