England Women's National Football Team

Neither side were able to find the win at the City Football academy on Sunday...

The Chelsea forward has been immense so far this season...

Phil Neville's side's hangover from the World Cup continues, as a they slumped to a 2-0 defeat against a dominant United States side who just seem to get better...

Phil Neville's Lionesses are looking to pick themselves up from their American humiliation with victory against Japan in the SheBelieves Cup/...

Phill Neville breathed a huge sigh of relief as England fought past a stubborn Japan side in New Jersey....

Old Trafford will host first Lionesses match of 2021 Women's Euro Adam Millington Phil Neville announced the news to the press this week that the opening game for the Women’s European Championship will take place at the home of Manchester United...

Manchester City Women vs Chelsea Women: Can City end Chelsea's unbeaten season and keep their home record? Alexandra Ibaceta Chelsea travel to Manchester to take on their title-race rivals at the Academy Stadium where the Blues have never won a FAWSL match...

Phil Neville firm with winning belief Jonny Bentley The England boss reiterated the importance of winning and not overthinking team selection....

Opinion: Sam Kerr will bring out the best of Beth England at Chelsea Connor Whitley Sam Kerr's arrival on English shores could be hugely beneficial to England - the heir to Ellen White....

Sam Kerr admits she has to improve her finishing post Chelsea debut against Reading Danyal Khan The Australian International had a rather eventful debut for the Blues and here is what she had to say afterwards....

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea: Blues receive wakeup call against resilient Reds Hannah Pinnock Liverpool earned a hard-fought point against Chelsea in a 1-1 draw at Prenton Park on Sunday afternoon....

Liverpool vs Chelsea Women WSL Preview: Reds must turn performances into points Hannah Pinnock Liverpool Women host Chelsea at Prenton Park on Sunday December 15, kick off at 14:00 GMT....

Vicky Jepson draws on Klopp's success ahead of historic Anfield clash Leanne Prescott Liverpool Women will make their Anfield bow on Sunday in a big weekend for women's football....

Lionesses to face Czech Republic in international friendly. Bruna Reis England women beat Portugal in a friendly match in October - their only win since the summer Women's World Cup....

England women 1-2 Brazil women: Lionesses fail to make chances count Aaron Hindhaugh The Lionesses put in a solid performance for a sold-out Riverside but failed to convert their multiple chances....

Portugal will host England women in an International friendly as Euro 2021 planning continues. Bruna Reis The Football Association has announced that England women will take a trip to Setubal on Tuesday, October 8 in a friendly game against Portugal ahead of the Eur...

All Women's Super League games to be televised for free by the FA this season Adam Millington The FA announced the new move on Tuesday morning and it could be hugely significant in the growth of the women's game....

Dissecting Rehanne Skinner's under-19 women's Euros side Adam Millington The under-19 women's Euros kicks off in the aftermath of an incredibly popular Women's World Cup and England's young Lionesses are bidding for glory just like their elder counterparts....

Women's World Cup: England 3-0 Norway Mitul Samji England will now face the USA in the World Cup semi-final. ...