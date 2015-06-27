England 2-1 Canada: England outclass hosts as they reach semi-finals for the first time

An excellent spell in the first half for the lionesses proved to be the difference as they ran out 2-1 winners in Vancouver, in the Women's World Cup.

Jodie Taylor opened the scoring with just 10 minutes on the clock, which was closely followed by a Lucy Bronze header just minutes later.

Canada managed to equalise through captain Christine Sinclair just before half time but their efforts proved too little too late as they couldn’t get back into the game.

Exciting opening 10 minutes as England press on

As expected the game started with an intense tempo, both teams replicating the bouncing atmosphere created by the record-breaking 54,027 in attendance at BC Place.

Inspired by the crowd, Canada’s Sinclair made an excellent run down the right flank before picking out Melissa Tancredi, but the striker wasted her opportunity, firing high and wide of the target.

But with just 10 minutes on the clock, it was England who turned up the heat, opening the scoring through a composed Taylor strike. The hungry forward pounced on a sloppy mistake by Lauren Sesselmann before drilling home, much to delight of the England fans.

Clearly boosted by the early goal, Lucy Bronze doubled their tally with a set piece header just three minutes later. Fara Williams picked out Bronze with her free kick and the right back rose above Candace Chapman to make it 2-0.