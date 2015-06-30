Who is Arsenal target, Abdul Rahman Baba?

Abdul Rahman Baba has been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer, but who is he? The 20-year-old plays for German outfit, FC Ausburg, and originates from Ghana. His previous clubs include Dreamz FC, Astante Kotoko (Loan) and SpVgg Greuther Fürth.

Style of play:

As a left-back, you would expect the young Ghanaian to have all the natural aspects what a full-back. At the age of 20, Baba has this and much more, which is exactly why he is being chased by some of Europe’s elite.

A key aspect to his game is that he loves to dribble and bomb forward. Whilst leaving the defence exposed, this is a key positive for a team like Arsenal, who love to play attacking, flowing football. Baba is also known for his crossing ability. The Gunners would benefit from this, especially with the height of Olivier Giroud and Danny Welbeck in the box. Last season, Arsenal missed out on another youngster in Serge Aurier, who was highlighted because of his crossing ability; Baba is a huge similarity to the Ivorian.

Furthermore, the Ghanaian doesn't mind to ‘put a foot in’ and will put his body on the line.

Characteristics:

Tackling: Very Strong

Aerial Duels: Strong

Dribbling: Strong

Concentration: Strong

Ball Interception: Strong

Holding onto the ball: Weak

Who will he come in for?

If the Gunners do decide to make a bid for the youngster and do end up signing him, who will he replace? He could be one for the future and take a backseat role in the under-21 squad. If he does fit straight in the first team it would be a difficult decision who to drop. Both Nacho Monreal and Kieron Gibbs have performed excellently in the season just gone and at times it was difficult for Wenger to pick between them both.

If Wenger had to choose, Baba would be one for the future, waiting for him to impress at a lower level, a bit like he did with Bielik.

Value: Hit or miss?

The youngster’s market value is around £10m. The performances he’s made for FC Ausburg have shown why he is highly rated by the Germans and why he is being tracked by top European teams. Currently, London clubs, Arsenal and Chelsea are doing battle for the youngsters signature, but there will be many more coming in for him as the market draws to a close.

Overall, Baba is a hit without a doubt, but one for the future.