Whittingham on Hull City's radar

Hull City are in desperate need for new midfielders after the exit of Stephen Quinn to Reading and Cardiff's Peter Whittingham is said to be top of Steve Bruce's wish-list.

Reports in the Sun this morning claim that Whittingham is the man Hull want in their bid for promotion straight back to the Premier League.

The 30-year-old has been a favourite among Cardiff fans since arriving in South Wales from Aston Villa in 2007, making over 350 appearances for the Bluebirds.

Whittingham was part of the Cardiff side promoted out of the Championship alongside the Tigers in 2012-13 and Bruce is said to be keen on the player's skill and experience.

Following the recent exit of Quinn and the ongoing suspension of former England international Jake Livermore, who is awaiting a Football Association hearing over a failed drugs test, Bruce is keen to add to his midfield ranks.

Tom Huddlestone is another player who has been linked with a move away from the KC Stadium, which could leave David Meyler as the remaining central midfielder.

Andre Gray on Bruce's radar?

Hull have also been linked with a move for Brentford striker Andre Gray.

Gray, 24, arrived at Griffin Park after scoring an impressive 30 goals for Luton in the Conference and then went on to make his mark on the Championship by netting 18 goals last term to help the Bees make the play-offs.



Hull may need to re-shape their whole strike force with Nikica Jelavic, Dame N'Doye and Abel Hernandez all likely to leave.



QPR have also been linked with Gray and Brentford are said to have put a £4million price tag on the striker.

Former youth trainee Cullen moves to Blackpool

Mark Cullen has joined recently-relegated League One outfit Blackpool in a £180,000 deal from Luton Town in the biggest move of his career.

The former Hull academy player has been lured away from Luton, joining the Seasiders ahead of their League One campaign.

The striker spent five years on City's books after joining from Newcastle United as a 16-year-old. His main highlight in a Tigers shirt came as he scored on his Premier League début in a 2-2 draw at Wigan in May 2010.

Cullen was part of the same City youth team that included Tom Cairney, who last week joined Fulham for £4million.