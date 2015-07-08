Arsenal reach six million Twitter followers

Arsenal became the first Premier League side to reach six million followers on Twitter last night. Arsenal have now consolidated themselves as the third most followed football club in the world, behind Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

It's taken around six months for Arsenal to move from five million to six million Twitter followers, in the same time Arsenal also reached 32 million likes on Facebook. This makes Arsenal overwhelmingly the Premier League club with the largest internet following.

Premier League champions Chelsea are Arsenal's closest challengers on the Twitter front, with around 200,000 less followers than their London rivals. Manchester United are the third most followed Premier League club, but still have 550,000 less followers than Arsenal. Liverpool and Manchester City make up the top five most followed Premier League clubs. In comparison to their biggest rivals, Spurs, Arsenal have nearly six times the amount of followers.

Arsenal men on the social media website

In the way of players, only one Arsenal player has surpassed the six million followers of their club, and that is Mesut Özil who has nearly 10 million followers on Twitter. No other Arsenal player has more than two million followers, with Aaron Ramsey and Theo Walcott closest to to passing that milestone. Recently departed Lukas Podolski also had a huge following whilst with the Gunners, with 2.6 million the German was certainly the most active member of the squad.

One major figure at Arsenal who said they won't be getting Twitter is Arsene Wenger. If he were to join Twitter he would join a long list of managers to be on Twitter including ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, Southampton manager Ronald Koeman and Swansea manager Garry Monk.

When Arsene Wenger was asked whether he would get Twitter during a question and answer session with club sponsors, Emirates Airlines, he stated: “I don't think so but I'm not against it. I do enough media work every week”