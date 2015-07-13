Interview - Ryan Babel in VAVEL: ''The management team at Liverpool promised me the world''

This week VAVEL had the pleasure of talking with former Liverpool and Ajax star, Ryan Babel, in an exclusive interview.

Amongst the many things discussed was his pathway to success, his relationship with former bosses Rafa Benitez and Ronald Koeman, as well as his favourite moments in a red shirt.

On top of that, Babel gave us his opinion on Raheem Sterling and Roberto Firmino and what the future holds for himself, with the Dutchman currently playing in the UAE.

Q: Ronald Koeman, now the Southampton manager, handed you your debut shortly after your 17th birthday. Looking back on it now, how much of an influence did Koeman have on your career, and do you still feel indebted to Ajax for giving you your opportunity in football?

A: Ronald Koeman will always be a special manager for me, for giving me the chance in the first team.

Q: After the 2007 U21 European Championship, yourself and Royston Drenthe, who both went on to make transfers to two of the world`s biggest clubs, played superbly. However, from that side, no player has gone on to make their mark with the Dutch first team - why do you think that is?

A: I think timing played a part as well as a little bit of luck too.

Q: You made your move to England, and to Liverpool, at a young age. Did you ever have any doubts about making the move?

A: No, because at that time the management team at Liverpool promised me the world.

Q: Described as the next Thierry Henry by many, Rafael Benitez persisted on playing you on the left wing. Do you think this is something that stopped you from reaching your true potential?

A: Yes, 100%. He promised me to play me as a striker and I was played on the wing from the start.

Q: You had some great moments in a Liverpool shirt, netting 22 times for the club, including some important goals in some thrilling Champions League ties as well as striking the winner against Manchester United at the Kop End. What would you say is your greatest moment as a Liverpool player?

A: In general I had a great time at the club and in the city, but I think the most special moment came for me when I scored against Arsenal at home in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Q: You spent two years at German side Hoffenheim, how would you rate your time there?

A: I think I had my most consistent time in Germany. Maybe not in terms of stats but just in playing 90 minutes at a constant level, helping my team and making others play better.

Q: At the German club, you played alongside new Liverpool signing Roberto Firmino. What can you tell the Liverpool faithful about the Brazilian?

A: He’s a good, talented player who developed well and is also a good person. I think he will bring Liverpool fans lots of joy.

Q: You’ve spent the last couple of years in Turkey, how have you found the different footballing cultures and how does it compare to England?

A: Turkey is actually a nice league, but there is a lot of things that need improving.

I think the most important thing is the mentality that has to change in order for the league to grow.

Q: You’ve recently signed for Al Ain FC, can you give our readers an insight into why you’ve joined this side, and what you hope to achieve there?

A: I was in talks with Besiktas for a long time but they did not meet in the middle while negotiating. Al Ain FC showed interest in a way that they appreciated me more, so I did my research and saw that they were the number one team in the UAE. They play for trophies and they actually have a great team so that was my satisfaction in choosing a new journey.

Q: Your social media accounts, website and clothing brand is flooded with Liverpool. Obviously the club and the city is still a big part of your life, do you hope to return to the city one day?

A: Yes, 100%. Liverpool is part of my heart and always will be, and yes, hopefully one day I’m able to return whether it could be as a player, which I doubt (laughs), but maybe a different role.

Q: As a player who could be described as leaving Ajax perhaps too soon, what advice would you give a player like Raheem Sterling, who at 20 is in a similar position to one you faced in 2007? As he edges closer to a side that will offer him greater chance of success, but perhaps not offering the same chance of developing?

A: If you are a young player you don’t oversee everything when making a decision like that because you are already excited by the interest of a new team. The people around you are very important to give you the right advice.

Q: Ryan, you are still 28 years old, with some of your prime years still ahead of you, where do you see yourself in five years and is there any possibility of going into coaching when you finally hang up the boots?

A: In five years, I probably see myself playing in the MLS and hopefully still have a couple of years left in me. After that my new career will start in the US with different businesses.