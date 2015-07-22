Five players to look out for at the Emirates Cup

Over the years some top teams have participated in the Emirates Cup, including European giants like Real Madrid, AC Milan and Juventus all previously taking part. This year, Bundesliga runners up Wolfsburg, French giants Lyon and Villarreal, who Arsenal beat in the 2006 Champions League semi-finals, are the visitors to North London to join the hosts. All have brought top players with them who will join an esteemed list of players to have played in this friendly tournament, but who should fans look out for?

Alexandre Lacazette, Lyon:

The secret is out with this French striker and fans watching the friendly tournament will be interested to see what he can do. The Frenchman had an outstanding 2014-15, where he won the Ligue 1 Golden Boot after scoring 27 goals for Lyon, becoming the first French player to win the award since a certain Olivier Giroud and the first Lyon player to win the award since Karim Benzema. He also won Ligue 1 Player of the Season after his amazing performances last season, which have won him many plaudits and seen him been linked to most of Europe's biggest clubs.

Alexandre Lacazette is a fast player, with the ability to get past defenders and has subsequently made his mark as one of the most clinical finishers in Europe today. He can rip defences apart, and some of Lyon's attacking players that play just behind him help as well. Lacazette is no stranger to the Emirates Cup, having played in the 2010 tournament 24 hours after a France under-20 game. Whether Lacazette is too big a name to play this weekend isn't known, but most fans will definitely be hoping that a does play.

Mateo Musacchio, Villarreal:

The possibility of Mateo Musacchio appearing this weekend also hangs in the balance. The Argentine suffered a horrific ankle break in April and whether he's fit isn't known, but if he is fans are in for a treat. The tough tackling defender would be a huge loss to Villarreal if he doesn't play, he would definitely add steal to the Yellow Submarine's defence.

He's a tough tackling defender who has made his name as one of La Liga's best, so if he plays he's definitely one to watch for fans. If not, he's always worth looking out for when watching Villarreal and fellow defender Victor Ruiz may catch the eye instead this weekend.

Ricardo Rodriguez, Wolfsburg:

When many people watch Wolfsburg, their eyes are instantly drawn to their classy attack, with expert playmaker Kevin de Bruyne, pacy winger Andre Schurrle and the statisticians dream Bas Dost catching the eye. All are top players, unlucky not to have made this list, but the hidden gem of the team may come in the form of their left-back. Ricardo Rodriguez is one of Europe's most sought after full-backs, despite not really being the star of his team.

He's a great attacking left-back, and he's good defensively as well. His crossing ability is second to none, and Bas Dost takes advantages of Rodriguez's pinpoint crossing. He's also a strong penalty and free-kick taker, a trait common amongst players in his position. Defensively, he has a good header and is an accomplished defender. With his ability to both attack well and defend, there's no doubt he'll see a lot of the ball at the Emirates Cup.

Nabil Fekir, Lyon:

Another French youngster from Lyon makes the list, with Nabil Fekir being an attacking midfielder who can also play up front. He had a breakthrough 2014-15, which saw him voted Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year and get a first call up to the French national team.

A pacy player, Fekir has the rare talent of being able to score and assist goals at the same rate. Lacazette was really helped by Fekir's attacking prowess. He plays in a strong midfield for Lyon, with Clement Grenier attacking with him and Maxime Gonalons as their star defensive midfielder. All will be a great watch for fans in North London this weekend, but Fekir may just steal the show.

Chuba Akpom, Arsenal:

The final player on the list is another striker, and he's been in fine form this pre-season so far. Youth team graduate Chuba Akpom scored a hat trick in Arsenal's 4-0 win over the Singapore Select XI in the Barclays Asia Trophy last week, and that performance might be the reason he gets a chance in the Emirates Cup this week.

Akpom's a good finisher and he's got pace as well. With the ability to get past defenders, he could cause defenders a lot of trouble. Most of the weekend will be overshadowed by Petr Cech's home debut but a decent performance from Akpom could shift the focus on to him. A good performance from him at the Emirates Cup could also set him up for quite a good season, he'll be staying at Arsenal as Arsene Wenger said he won't be going out on loan.

That list has only a few players that watchers of the Emirates Cup this weekend should keep an eye out for. Apart from those five and those selected others mentioned throughout the list, honourable mentions go to: Arsenal's Mesut Ozil and Santi Cazorla, Villarreal striker Leo Baptisto, Wolfsburg midfielders Joshua Guilavogui and Luiz Gustavo and Lyon's Anthony Lopes and Samuel Umtiti.