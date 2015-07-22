Opinion: Where to buy Premier League strikers - a statistical analysis

It is a process familiar to many scouts and managers alike, seeking the additions of top class strikers to bolster their squad for the forthcoming season.

Since the beginning of the Premier League era we've seen an influx of foreign talent join the English game, especially in the past 10 years. Attackers have been the main source of incomes in term of foreign talent, with the likes of Dimitar Berbatov, Luis Suarez, and Sergio Aguero providing Premier League fans with superb pieces of skill and scintillating moments of brilliance.

However, in the past couple of seasons, we have seen scouts and clubs acquire top-flight quality players for a cut price, by avoiding the most pronounced countries such as Spain and Italy, with signings such as Christian Benteke, Romelu Lukaku and most recently Aleksandar Mitrovic arriving from Belgium.

Over the past few days, I have put together data, analysing which league produces the best strikers, in terms of value for money, for Premier League clubs.

However, I omitted any league that has only exported one striker to the Premier League, as it wouldn’t produce a fair assessment. Also, for example, a club like Cardiff City, who have only had 1 season in the Premier League, only their signings that summer, will be taken into account.

I've taken every striker that has joined the Premier League, based on the league they left, in the last 10 years. In total there was more than 140 strikers to analyse.

Cost of Goals

Firstly, I have compiled a list of what countries and their respective leagues have produced the best value per Premier League goal. Below we can see that USA and the MLS have a value of £82,000 per Premier League goal, which is largely down to the successful time Clint Dempsey had in England.

Strikers signed from France, Germany and Holland in the past 10 years have gone onto score more than 1000 goal amongst the 46 to have made the move, including Luis Suarez, Graziano Pelle and Berbatov.

Surprisingly, Spain and Italy who have been noted as some of the best footballing countries, have a poor value per goal rate, as seen below. Although the two nations have seen their strikers whom they exported to the Premier League, net 464 times, it has come at a price all too high.

Furtherly, you can see that the 7 players who have joined from the Scandinavian divisions have provided the worst price per goal.

Next I looked at the average price of each striker who has joined the Premier League in the past 10 years as well as the games per goal ratio each striker has achieved in their time in the Premiership. In the graph below, the lower both the blue and orange dots are, the better, with this suggesting that the average price of a striker coming from a particular country is low, while also having a greater games per goal ratio.

In the graph below we see the strikers signed from USA, on average, costing just over 2 million, while averaging a goal every 4 games.

Although the Spanish and Belgian leagues have a great return for games/goal ratio, their average price is extremely high. In comparison to this, you can get a similar goal return for a lot lower price, by purchasing from Germany, France, Holland and to a certain extent Greece.

Average Price/Games per Goal

In summary, it is clear that buying strikers from the Spanish league has its benefits and rewards although it will come at price, while, with the right scouting, strikers can be brought in from countries like Germany, France, Holland, Greece, USA and Portugal for a fraction of the price. While, if you are considering signing a striker from Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland or Croatia, I would think twice.