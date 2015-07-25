Arsenal 6-0 Lyon: Rampant Gunners destroy French giants in Emirates Cup clash

The Emirates Cup returned with hosts Arsenal facing Lyon in the standout game of the first day. Just a week earlier, the North Londoner’s registered their first trophy of the pre-season by winning the Barclays Asia Trophy in a much dominated final against Everton.

Petr Cech dropped to the bench for Arsenal

Arsene Wenger made a host of changes for this game against Lyon, bringing in Damian Martinez, Mathieu Debuchy, Per Mertseacker, Francis Coquelin and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, whilst handing Alex Iwobi another start in front of the Emirates faithful. Arsenal’s showcase signing Petr Cech was dropped to the bench, with the club expecting to start him in tomorrow’s game against German giants Wolfsburg.

Arsenal target Alexandre Lacazette started in a relatively experienced Lyon team, alongside players such as Clement Grenier and Maxime Gonalons. The visitors finished only second behind Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 last season. Arsenal have a very good record against French teams in North London, losing just two games out of 22.

Dull start with a little Arsenal spark

Arsenal made the early opening’s in the game with Alex Iwobi showing his talent that caught Wenger’s eye, starting an early interchange on the edge of the area that was well dealt with by the Lyon defence. Iwobi looked very alert and eager to impress both attacking and defensively, Arsenal’s best player in a very dull opening.

With Arsenal controlling the opening, Lyon should have been ahead in the 13th minute. A lovely interchange on the edge of the box saw Clinton N’Jie played in by Lacazette, but a fine stop from Martinez thwarted the Cameroonian. With Petr Cech now Arsenal’s first choice and Sczcesny more or less joining Roma on a season long loan, the opportunities have certainly opened for the young 'keeper who spent last season on loan at Rotherham.

The Gunners had a half chance three minutes later when Giroud’s wild miscue somehow found Ramsey, who could only improvise and flick it into Lopes’ hands in the Lyon goal.

Lindsay Rose received an early yellow card for a rather late tackle on Frenchman Francis Coquelin, who stayed down and leaving the Arsenal faithful a little worried with the season just around the corner. The hosts best chance came in the 21st minute, when a drifted cross by Debuchy found Olivier Giroud in space, but the Frenchman’s header wasn't troubling the Lyon goal.

As the game petered out, there was worry for Clement Grenier, who collapsed in pain after playing a pass. On first viewing, it looked like a pulled muscle, but it was evident Grenier was in distress as he walked off the pitch close to tears. An unfortunate moment for a player who has been cursed with injuries.

The pre-season friendly feel came about the game mid-way through the first-half as the mexican waves began in the stands, as Lyon replaced the unfortunate Grenier with Fekir, who was also a target for the Gunners before he signed a new five-year deal.

Arsenal take the lead

Finally the break through came for the Gunners. A lovely drifted free-kick from Mesut Ozil after a foul on Debuchy found Giroud in the area, who glanced his header past Lopes into the bottom corner, much to the delight of the Frenchman.

The Gunners were well and truly in the mood after Giroud’s goal and were on the hunt for a second and they could have had it but for a foul on the Lyon 'keeper.

The second was round the corner, and it came three minutes later through Oxlade-Chamberlain. Arsenal’s first scorer, Giroud, played it through to Chamberlain, whose low drive nestled into the bottom corner. An excellent finish from another player who has got a point to prove to Arsene Wenger.

With Lyon rocking, the North London outfit made it 3-0 just a minute later with Alex Iwobi crashing in an excellent strike, adding to his cause for a place in the first team next season. In fact Iwobi could have had another a minute later, but for the offside flag.

39 minutes on the clock and the FA Cup holders were 4-0 up. Four goals in nine first-half minutes for this Arsenal team. This time it was Aaron Ramsey who scored it after being picked out by Ozil, with the Welshman sliding it past the unfortunate Lopes.

Lyon could have pulled one back on the stroke of half-time but for an excellent double save by Martinez, denying both Lacazette and Jenssen spectacularly. Francis Coquelin received a yellow card to put a little dampener on an incredible Arsenal first-half.

More worry for Lyon in the second half

Another worry for Lyon at the beginning of the second half as Lyon captain Maxime Gonalons came out of a tackle worse but luckily for them he was soon back on his feet. Similarly to the first-half, the second began in the same fashion, slow and very dull.

Debuchy could have made it 5-0 in the 61st minute after driving forward, but his strike from an awkward angle was easily dealt with by Lopes at his near post. Arsenal's fifth came shortly afterwards as a little dinked ball by Giroud on the edge of the area found Ozil, who drilled his strike across goal passed the helpless Lyon goalkeeper.

The half way stage saw Arsenal make three changes. Akpom, Cazorla and Arteta came on for Ozil, Ramsey and youngster Alex Iwobi, who without a doubt left a long lasting impression in the mind of manager. In a typical pre-season sense, Wenger made more changes with Theo Walcott and Reine-Adelaide making his first start for the Gunners. Chamberlain and Giroud were the ones to make way, with both having an incredible game.

The substitutes made by Arsenal certainly dulled the game as the match began to be contested in the midfield with neither team really gaining an edge. Another youngster for the Gunners, Isaac Hayden, replaced Francis Coquelin with 11 minutes remaining, with Wenger making sure he allowed all the Arsenal youngsters to get some form of game-time over the two days.

Lyon created their best chance of the half in the 81st minute, when a ball over the top found the prolific Lacazette, who could only volley it well wide. The miss really summing up Lyon’s performance on the day.

Arsenal hit Lyon for six

Arsenal added a sixth in the 85th minute with fans favourite Santi Cazorla scoring from a cheeky free-kick. Akpom made a great run but was upended just outside the area. Cazorla stepped up and slid it under the wall just as the wall jumped, watching the ball nestle into the bottom right hand corner. Akpom could have added a seventh but his effort clipped the outside of the post and went wide.

A lovely disguised pass from Cazorla to Walcott should have saw Arsenal get a seventh but Lopes narrowed the angle well and thwarted the England international.

A warm cheer surrounded the Emirates as Arsenal opened the Emirates Cup in the best possible way with a 6-0 win over Lyon, putting the hosts top of the table. Villarreal beat Wolfsburg earlier in the day, but Arsene Wenger's team move top with an incredible goal tally.