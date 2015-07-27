Everton - Dundee: Toffees continue Scotland tour

Roberto Martinez's Everton side will be encouraged for the rapidly approaching Premier League season after a positive pre-season thus far, but they will know there is still work to do as they travel to Dens Park in order to face Scottish side Dundee on Tuesday night.

The Toffees got their summer schedule off to a flyer with a routine - but nevertheless convincing - 4-0 victory over League One side Swindon Town, before moving on to play in the Barclays Asia Trophy in Singapore.

From scorching Singapore...

After dispatching fellow Premier Leauge side Stoke City 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out, Martinez's men progressed to the final of the competition, where they faced Arsenal - the Gunners comfortably getting the better of the "home" side, the Singapore Select XI.

Despite ultimately getting outplayed and losing the final 3-1 to Arsene Wenger's side, Martinez was pleased with how his side had acquitted themselves, and placed the emphasis on the much-needed "phsyical benefits" the Everton players had gained while dealing with difficult conditions in Singapore.

... to good old "British conditions"

Next up for Martinez's side was a trip to Scotland in order to face Heart of Midlothian at Tyncastle. It was a good run out for the Toffees, with Romelu Lukaku finding some form in his side's 3-1 victory. His hat-trick may have included two penalties, but the goals will give the Belgian striker some confidence.

Martinez described the game as a "good game to get back into British conditions", as he focuses on fine-tuning his tactics - and indeed his starting XI - ahead of the visit of Watford to Goodison Park on August 9.

The Spaniard, speaking after the game against Hearts, has suggested that his preparation will go down to the wire, as Everton face further friendly ties against Leeds United and La Liga side Villarreal, after Tuesday night's game.

Historic visit

Paul Hartley's Dundee side are set to welcome Everton to Dens Park for the first time in more than a century, as the Ladbrokes Premiership side look to wrap up their pre-season schedule in style, with their toughest task yet.

The Dark Blues struggled towards the back end of the 2014/15 season, and their last top-flight win was the 3-1 derby win over Dundee United on April 8. They finished in a disappointing sixth place, 11 points adrift of their main rivals above.

Looking forward

Pre-season has been better for Hartley's side, with wins against Raith Rovers (1-2), Brechin City (1-0) and - perhaps most impressively - a 1-0 victory over League One side Wigan Athletic. Their only loss came in a 1-0 defeat to Rotherham.

As all managers know, however, pre-season does not make your next 12 months, and the real work starts for Dundee on August 1. Their top-flight action begins with an away trip to Kilmarnock and no doubt Hartley will have one eye on his side starting their campaign just four days after they welcome Everton.

With both teams looking forward toward their respective seasons starting soon, Tuesday night's friendly is one of few opportunities left for the managers to complete their tinkering with the squads.