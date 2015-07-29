Baggies confirm capture of Chester

West Bromwich Albion have confirmed the signing of central defender James Chester from Hull City for a fee of £8million, a record fee for a Welsh defender and the fourth-highest fee ever for a Welsh footballer.

The Welsh international became a popular figure on Humberside, making 156 appearances for the relegated club after joining the Tigers in 2011 after developing and rising through the Manchester United youth system but only making one appearance. Between 2009 and his decision to join Hull in 2011, Chester had loan spells with Peterborough, Plymouth and Carlisle United. Chester also has six international caps, making his debut in a friendly against the Netherlands in June 2014.

Foxes looked to hijack the deal

Fellow Premier League club Leicester City were also reported to be keen on Chester and looked set to hijack the deal at one point on Tuesday, but Albion managed to sufficiently satisfy Chester's personal requirements and complete the necessary paperwork to complete the deal.

Welcoming the 26-year old to The Hawthorns, Baggies boss Tony Pulis said: "James did very well for Hull City. I've had a good chat with him and he's the type of player I like."

Bruce wishes Chester well

Speaking with BBC Radio Humberside, Steve Bruce attempted to hide his disappointment at losing one of his key defenders, but felt that the deal was "inevitable".

Bruce stated: "We've said all summer that it is ineviatble that we are going to lose a few players because that is the fallout of relegation.

"He served the club fantastically well in the time he has been here and how can you deny him the oppurtunity to play in the Premier League?

"The money we get from him will be re-invested back into the squad."

Bruce also confirmed in his interview from Hull's pre-season training camp in Austria that he expects Robbie Brady to be the next man to depart the KC Stadium, with the Republic of Ireland international being heavily linked with a move to Alex Neil's Norwich City.