Chelsea Ladies 1-0 Notts County Ladies: Ji So-Yun's strike gives Chelsea first major trophy

Ji So-Yun scored the first ever FA Women's Cup final goal at Wembley, and it was enough to give Chelsea their first ever FA Cup triumph.

The historic only goal

The priceless moment arrived in the 37th minute as Eniola Aluko ran at the Notts County defence down the left before cutting into the box and playing the ball inside to So-Yun, who was quickly smothered by County keeper Carly Telford and her defenders, but the ball broke loose just in front of the empty net and the South Korean forward could not miss.

Chelsea first half dominance

The first half an hour of this game was a real struggle for both sides as neither could create real chances or settle into the occasion. Chelsea did start to pick things up though and had a flurry of attacks in the last 15 minutes of the first half, which included the goal.

Aluko was a real threat down the left wing during this passage of play. First, in the 30th minute, she was put in behind down the right channel thanks to a great ball from Gemma Davison and then proceeded to round the goalkeeper, but just went too wide and could not return her shot on target.

Another five minutes later, Aluko profited from hesitant defending by County on the edge of their own box which led to the England international quickly powering a right-footed shot at goal, but it was straight at Telford who parried it away two handed.

Then, just a minute before Chelsea actually scored, Aluko should have had an assist as she again ran down the left and got in the box before bending a wonderful cross to the far post where Davison came sliding in unmarked, only to put the ball past the keeper but also past the far post from just three yards out.

Fortunately, Ji would break the deadlock shortly afterwards to give the Blues the lead at the break.

Lady Pies brief second half rally

In truth, Notts County will be disappointed with their overall performance today as it seemed the occasion got to them a bit. However, they did manage to come really close twice in the same minute just after the hour mark. First, Chelsea only cleared a corner to the edge of the box where Desiree Scott quickly controlled and hit a right foot shot goalwards, which deflected just wide of the left post.

Then, from the resulting corner, Leanne Crichton got in front of her marker at the near post and glanced a header to the far, albeit where Davison was there to save the day and clear off the line for Chelsea.

Star of the match shines again

The game was seen out relatively comfortably by Chelsea but they could have put it to bed with a quarter of an hour. A corner broke to the far post where Hannah Blundell sent it back in low for Aluko to flick it closer to goal, only for Gilly Flaherty to put the ball over from six yards to deny player of the match Aluko another assist.

However, it didn't matter in the end as Chelsea ran out 1-0 winners, with captain Katie Chapman getting her hands on the trophy for a record ninth time.