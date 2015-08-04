Sheffield Wednesday close in on Sougou

Sheffield Wednesday are moving towards a deal for Modou Sougou, who was recently released by Marseille.

Sougou, 30, spent last season on loan at Evian and was released this summer by Marseille after becoming surplus to requirements at the Stade Velodrome.

According to reports from the Sheffield Telegraph he has been speaking to Sheffield Wednesday chiefs in the last 48 hours and is set to pen a two-year deal to bring him to Hillsborough.

An unusual career path

He started his career in Portugal playing at Uniao Leiria, Vitoria and Academica before he moved to Romanian side CFR Cluj where he eventually made the move to Ligue 1 with Marseille.

He struggled to settle in Marseille and spent the last two seasons at Evian where he made 52 appearances.

Sougou is a Senegalese international and has earned 14 caps. He appeared in the 2008 African Cup of Nations where Senegal were knocked out in the Group Stages.

It will be interesting to see where fits given the club have already signed two wingers in Marco Matias and Ross Wallace. Matias was one of the Portuguese League's best wingers last season when he hit 17 goals in 33 starts for Nacional.

As well as Matias and Wallace, Wednesday have already added Darryl Lachman from Twente, Lucas Joao from Nacional, Lewis Price from Crystal Palace, Lewis McGugan from Watford and Jonatas Centeno from Arsenal.

Bus wants to get back on schedule

Romanian striker Sergiu Bus is ready to make up on lost time after making just two starts at the end of last season following a move from CSKA Sofia.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Bus assured that he feels "well-rested and ready" to begin the new season, where he wants to "help the team" and "score some goals", though he admits he hasn't set any single target number for goals.

The Owls begin their Championship campaign on Saturday when they welcome League One Champions Bristol City to Hillsborough.